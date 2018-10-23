search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale meets Myanmar Counsellor

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 23, 2018, 1:13 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2018, 1:13 am IST
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Monday visited eastern neighbour Myanmar to ink a pact for appointment of a “private port operator”
Vijay Keshav Gokhale
 Vijay Keshav Gokhale

New Delhi: New Delhi has stepped-up constructive engagement with friendly neighbours in the backdrop of expanding Chinese economic influence in the region.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Monday visited eastern neighbour Myanmar to ink a pact for appointment of a “private port operator” for Sittwe port in that country which is part of the crucial Indo-Myanmar Kaladan Multi Model Transit Transport Project. 

 

New Delhi on Monday said the project would also “contribute to job creation and development in the whole region, particularly in the Rakhine and Chin States of Myanmar”. 

The Rakhine state in Myanmar has been affected by sectarian violence in Myanmar which has seen many Rohingya Muslims flee from there to neighbouring Bangladesh.

“The Foreign Secretary called on the State Counsellor, H.E. Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. All matters relating to bilateral cooperation as well as international and regional matters of common interest, including developments in Rakhi-ne State (were discussed),” New Delhi said.

...
Tags: vijay keshav gokhale, chinese economic, rohingya muslims
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lioness kills father of her cubs by holding his neck until he stops moving

The incident came to light after they heard an unusual amount of roaring from the lion’s yard (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gives birth to twins using same eggs their older brother was born from

She went through ten rounds of IVF over the past decade (Photo: AFP)
 

OPPO latest to cheat on benchmark tests

(Representational image/ Photo: OPPO Find X)
 

Netflix plans to raise $2 billion to fund new content

Netflix, which plans to spend more than $8 billion in entertainment programming this year, reported blockbuster third-quarter results last week as heavy investment in original shows lured more customers to its fold. (Representational image)
 

Japan tells Facebook to improve data protection

(Representational image/ AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Watch: 5-year-old Pakistan boy copies Jasprit Bumrah's action, India pacer in awe

The India speedster was quick to respond to the video and was overwhelmed upon watching it. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pakistan told to take bodies of slain intruders: Army

Army soldiers pay tribute to their colleague Rajat Kumar Basan, during his funeral at village Pallanwala in Akhnoor sector, about 85 kilometre north of Jammu, Monday. (AP)

Sathish Babu Sana was in CBI spotlight since 2013 Vanpic case linked to Jagan

Meat exporter Moin Qureshi is alleged to be among the biggest tax evaders, and has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to a money laundering case.

Hyderabad -Bengaluru, Air India daily flight via Kolhapur

The daily flight from Hyderabad to Bengaluru via Kolhapur will operate with an ATR 72 aircraft. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Dip in mercury triggers fevers

The maximum cases are of simple fevers but those who continue to have high fever, cough, cold, headaches and vomiting are sent for testing (Representional Image)

Poll jolt for TD; MP’s name in graft trail

Rakesh Asthana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham