Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale meets Myanmar Counsellor

New Delhi: New Delhi has stepped-up constructive engagement with friendly neighbours in the backdrop of expanding Chinese economic influence in the region.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Monday visited eastern neighbour Myanmar to ink a pact for appointment of a “private port operator” for Sittwe port in that country which is part of the crucial Indo-Myanmar Kaladan Multi Model Transit Transport Project.

New Delhi on Monday said the project would also “contribute to job creation and development in the whole region, particularly in the Rakhine and Chin States of Myanmar”.

The Rakhine state in Myanmar has been affected by sectarian violence in Myanmar which has seen many Rohingya Muslims flee from there to neighbouring Bangladesh.

“The Foreign Secretary called on the State Counsellor, H.E. Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. All matters relating to bilateral cooperation as well as international and regional matters of common interest, including developments in Rakhi-ne State (were discussed),” New Delhi said.