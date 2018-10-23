CBI vs CBI war deepens, its Deputy SP Devender Kumar arrested

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested its deputy superintendent of police Devender Kumar in connection with bribery allegations involving its special director and second-in-command Rakesh Asthana, officials said on Monday.

The agency carried out searches at his office and residence on Sunday evening and claimed to have recovered mobile phones and iPad that were being analysed, the CBI officials said.

Also, the feud between CBI director Alok Verma and his deputy Mr Asthana turned murkier with the arrest of Devender Kumar. Mr Verma was called to the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday where he met senior officials, and concerns of the top office about the working of the agency were communicated to him.

The meeting took place in the background of a CBI FIR against its Mr Asthana, who is heading the special investigation team and in-charge of several sensitive cases such as loan fraud by business tycoon Vijay Mallya and AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Meanwhile, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) had called files of certain cases from the CBI which were mentioned by Asthana in his complaint.

The files were furnished with a strong letter alleging that the role of Asthana was under probe in at least six matters.

Earlier, in a first, the CBI booked Mr Asthana in a case of alleged bribery.

It is alleged that Mr Asthana, with whom Mr Verma is openly having a feud with allegations and counter-allegations being levelled from both

sides, had favoured businessman Sathish Sana in a case in lieu of bribe of `5 crore received by middleman Manoj Prasad.

Mr Prasad was arrested when he visited India on October 16, 2018. The case has been handed over to an officer of the CBI against whom Mr Asthana had levelled allegations of insubordination and doubtful integrity.

Mr Kumar, who was earlier the investigation officer in the case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, has been arrested on the charge of forgery in recording the statement of Sana, who had alleged to have paid bribes to get relief in the case, they said.