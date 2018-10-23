CBI no. 2 Rakesh Asthana moves court, seeks quashing of FIR in bribery case

CBI has accused Rakesh Asthana, the agency's number 2, of corruption and filed a bribery case that led to the arrest of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, who worked with him in the money laundering case involving meat exporter Moin Qureishi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Director Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday moved petition in the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of FIR against him filed by the investigating agency.

In his plea Asthana asked the court not to take coercive steps against him.

Justice Rajendra Menon allocated the matter to an appropriate bench, which will hear it in the post-lunch session.

The CBI has accused Asthana, the agency's number 2, of corruption and filed a bribery case that led to the arrest of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, who worked with him in the money laundering case involving meat exporter Moin Qureishi.

Kumar approached the high court earlier on Tuesday challenging his arrest and the matter will be heard before an appropriate bench in the post lunch session today.

Kumar, was arrested on Monday by the CBI on the allegations of forgery in recording the statement of businessman Sathish Sana, who had allegedly paid bribes to get relief in the case.