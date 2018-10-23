CBI gets 7-day custody of its official Devender Kumar in bribery case

CBI has claimed that Devender Kumar was part of an extortion racket being run in the garb of investigation. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed the CBI to quiz in custody for seven days its Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, who has been arrested in connection with bribery allegations involving agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann remanded Kumar to the custody of CBI, which had sought ten days of custodial interrogation of the accused official alleging that it has recovered incriminating documents after raiding his office and residence.

The probe agency has claimed that Kumar was part of an extortion racket being run in the garb of investigation.

Kumar's counsel, however, opposed the submission and moved a bail plea before the court. CBI has also sought the court's nod to add some more sections in the present FIR against accused including Kumar.

Kumar was arrested on Monday.