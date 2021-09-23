 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the dignitaries, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI Photo) Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world: Modi
 
Three killed in blast in Bengaluru

PTI
Published Sep 23, 2021, 2:41 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2021, 2:48 pm IST
The official also clarified that the explosion took place due to some 'unstable chemical', which was an industrial consignment
Forensic experts will give their opinion on the cause of the blast, he said.
Bengaluru: An explosion rocked a locality in Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon killing at least three people and leaving four others injured, a police official said.

"The blast took place in a transport godown next to a puncture shop. Three people were killed including two in the puncture shop while four were injured," the Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Pandey told reporters here.

 

He also said the victims of the blast in Tharagupet locality have been identified.

The official also clarified that the explosion took place due to some 'unstable chemical', which was an industrial consignment.

"The origin of the blast is being investigated. It was neither a cylinder blast nor cracker blast or a blast caused by a short circuit. There were no pieces of compressors also," Pandey added.

Forensic experts will give their opinion on the cause of the blast, he said.

He further said there were 60 boxes of the 'unstable explosive' still inside the godown. The source and owner of the consignment is also being investigated.

 

According to eyewitnesses, the blast was so powerful that people up to 2 km away heard the sound while the locals felt that there was an earthquake.

