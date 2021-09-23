Nation Current Affairs 23 Sep 2021 Stop illegal hydel p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Stop illegal hydel power generation by TS, State urges KRMB

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 23, 2021, 2:02 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2021, 6:51 am IST
Water resources secretary has urged KRMB to take to the notice of the Centre asking it to initiate action against the TS government
The secretary stated that violating the prescribed norms, TS Genco was continuing to draw water from Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala projects for power generation through its power houses. (DC File Image)
 The secretary stated that violating the prescribed norms, TS Genco was continuing to draw water from Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala projects for power generation through its power houses. (DC File Image)

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has written a letter to Krishna River Management Board seeking the intervention of the Union government to direct the Telangana government to stop drawal of water unauthorisedly from Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala projects for hydel power generation.

Water resources secretary J. Syamala Rao, in his letter sent on Wednesday, has urged KRMB to take to the notice of the Centre asking it to initiate action against the TS government for non-implementation of the decision of KRMB and to bear responsibility.

 

The secretary stated that violating the prescribed norms, TS Genco was continuing to draw water from Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala projects for power generation through its power houses. He said that even though there was no immediate downstream requirement of water for irrigation and drinking needs and NSP was having 311.15 tmcft of water, which was sufficient to meet future demands for irrigation and drinking of both state on downstream side, Srisailam reservoir was getting depleted continuously and such water was getting surplused into the sea as a waste.

 

He said that Telangana had drawn 113.57 tmcft of water from Srisailam, 86.60 tmcft from Nagarjunasagar and 23.63 tmcft from Pulichintala projects unauthorisedly as on Wednesday.

He wanted the indifferent behaviour of TS government in implementation of 14th meeting of KRMB, to be fixed referring to a provision of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 stating that non-implementation of decisions results in the defaulting state to bear the responsibility and face financial and other penalties to be imposed by the Centre.

He wanted the 113.57 tmcft of water drawn from Srisailam project to be accounted against the agreed allocation of 299 tmcft for TS. He asked for 50% of the power generation of TS by utilising 110.23 tmcft of water from Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala projects, should be shared to AP. He requested the KRMB to arrange an emergency Board meeting to discuss the issue of unauthorised power generation by TS and also to complete the agenda of its 14th meeting.

 

Meanwhile, the Joint Committee constituted by National Green Tribunal (NGT), through an interim report sought eight weeks' time to submit its report on the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PR LIS).

The committee had visited Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme reservoirs of Narlapur, Yedula, Vattem, Karivena, and Uddandaput on September 15 and 16.

...
Tags: krishna river management board (krmb), krishna river management board, hydel power generation, j. syamala rao, krmb, ts genco, srisailam, nagarjunasagar, pulichintala, nsp, srisailam reservoir, pulichintala project, ap reorganisation act, national green tribunal, ngt, palamuru rangareddy lift irrigation scheme, pr lis
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 23 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Captain Amarinder Singh (Twitter)

Amarinder hits out at Gandhi siblings: 'They are misguided'

Although, breakthrough cases are mild, the patients require oxygen support and anti-body cocktail for treatment in severe conditions. Representational Image. (AFP)

GHMC remains worst Covid-hit in Telangana

Sources in the TRS said that once the standing committee was appointed without a comprehensive plan in choosing the members, the party would lose its hold in the Greater Hyderabad council. (Twitter)

GHMC standing committee ‘appointed’; Corporators warned against leaking info

News

AP gamblers lose safe havens in Karnataka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)

Amit Shah 'authorises' Himanta to talk to Ulfa-I chief

Himanta Biswa Sarma with Amit Shah (Image credit: amitshah.co.in)

Kerala: Over 90 pc population given first dose of COVID vaccine, says Veena George

Kerala health minister Veena George (ANI)

India top source of social media misinformation on COVID-19: Study

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)

86.64 pc of Mumbaikars developed antibodies against COVID-19: Sero survey

Antibodies were found in 90.26 per cent of people who are fully or partially vaccinated, antibodies were present in 79.86 per cent of unvaccinated citizens. (AP file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->