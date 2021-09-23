 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the dignitaries, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI Photo) Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world: Modi
 
Nation Current Affairs 23 Sep 2021 List of COVID deaths ...
Nation, Current Affairs

List of COVID deaths will be updated based on Centre's guidelines: Kerala Health Min

PTI
Published Sep 23, 2021, 2:52 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2021, 3:05 pm IST
She said that the new guidelines would cover various aspects, including considering deaths 30 days after turning negative as COVID fatality
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (ANI Photo)
 Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (ANI Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: The list of those who succumbed to COVID-19 was being updated based on the new guidelines of the Centre, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday.

The minister, speaking to reporters after visiting the new ICUs at the Government Medical College here, also said that even the state's guidelines would be updated as per the Centre's norms and the finalised version would be ready in a few days.

 

She said that the new guidelines would cover various aspects, including considering deaths 30 days after turning negative as a COVID fatality.

A comprehensive list will be published in this regard, she added.

Besides that the Health department will also be looking into the number of COVID deaths reported in the state and is taking steps to rectify the same, she said, adding that steps are being taken to resolve the complaints and grievances it has received on this issue.

She said the state government was of the view that all those who have suffered loss of loved ones due to the pandemic should get some relief and will do everything possible to ensure the same.

 

...
Tags: covid deaths, covid-19, covid-19 guidelines, veena george
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

A file picture of the Mundra International Container Port. (Photo: PTI)

ED to take up money laundering probe in Mundra Port record heroin seizure case

Forensic experts will give their opinion on the cause of the blast, he said. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Three killed in blast in Bengaluru

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

SC to set up expert committee to probe Pegasus snooping case

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition seeking a direction to declare the PM CARES Fund a 'State' under the Constitution to ensure transparency in its functioning. (PTI Photo)

PM CARES Fund not government fund; functions with transparency: HC told



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC to set up expert committee to probe Pegasus snooping case

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

PM Modi arrives in US to attend Quad leaders' summit, address UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to USA and T. H. Brian McKeon, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI)

India records 31,923 new cases of Covid, 282 fresh fatalities

A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin during a special vaccination drive for homeless and migrant workers against COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the dignitaries, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->