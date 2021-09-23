 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the dignitaries, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI Photo) Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world: Modi
 
Nation Current Affairs 23 Sep 2021 India records 31,923 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records 31,923 new cases of Covid, 282 fresh fatalities

PTI
Published Sep 23, 2021, 10:15 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2021, 11:08 am IST
The active cases comprise 0.90 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020
A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin during a special vaccination drive for homeless and migrant workers against COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin during a special vaccination drive for homeless and migrant workers against COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India added 31,923 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,35,63,421, while the active cases declined to 3,01,640, the lowest in 187 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,46,050 with 282 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The active cases comprise 0.90 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

As many as 15,27,443 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 55,83,67,013.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.09 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 24 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.11 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 90 days, according to the ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,28,15,731, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 83.39 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

The 282 new fatalities include 142 from Kerala and 48 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,46,050 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,38,664 from Maharashtra, 37,668 from Karnataka, 35,400 from Tamil Nadu, 25,085 from Delhi, 24,039 from Kerala, 22,888 from Uttar Pradesh, and 18,691 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

...
Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination, india covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to USA and T. H. Brian McKeon, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI)

PM Modi arrives in US to attend Quad leaders' summit, address UNGA

Nearly one lakh women SHGs (self-help groups) in Telangana have not got arrears of ₹ 2,500 crore since five years. (Photo: Twitter/@trspartyonline/File)

Dalit, Rythu bandhu put all other welfare schemes under cloud in Telangana

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP/File)

Incorrect date, venue in vaccination certificate: Kerala HC directs enquiry by DMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the dignitaries, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world: Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the dignitaries, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)

Amit Shah 'authorises' Himanta to talk to Ulfa-I chief

Himanta Biswa Sarma with Amit Shah (Image credit: amitshah.co.in)

Kerala: Over 90 pc population given first dose of COVID vaccine, says Veena George

Kerala health minister Veena George (ANI)

India top source of social media misinformation on COVID-19: Study

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->