TS farmers yet to receive compensation from textile park

WARANGAL: Under the shadows of the state government’s prestigious Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) near Chinthapalli village of Sangem mandal in Warangal district, farmers who gave up their land for the park awaiting the promised compensatory package.

The government had promised to allot residential plots at the rate of 100 yards per acre given up for the park, build a double bedroom house in the same plot and provide a job to a person in the family.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao laid the foundation for the KMTP on October 22, 2017. Till date, farmers are doing the rounds of offices to find out when and where they will be allotted the promised plots. Some are yet to receive complete payment.

“Sometimes I wonder if the government takes farmers for fools. When they needed land, they pleaded with us and convinced us with promises though we were reluctant to give it up. When we gave away the land, they are making us beg for our compensation,” said Routhu Nagaiah, an elderly resident of Kontepalli village who gave his land for the textile park.