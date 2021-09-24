DGP slams false propaganda about heroin links to Andhra Pradesh

The DGP said that so far no evidence has been found that the heroin was imported to Vijayawada or any other place in Andhra Pradesh. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: DGP Gautam Sawang stated that there are no heroin trade links in Andhra Pradesh and Afghanistan heroin that was seized at Mundra port.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that it does not make sense to make statements that repeatedly distort facts about heroin that was seized at Mundra port and linking it to Vijayawada and the state.

Sawang said that such allegations not only create suspicions among people but also puts them at risk. He mentioned that it is a fact that DRI officials seized heroin at Mundra Port in Gujarat. He further mentioned that Vijayawada police commissioner has already ruled out any connection to Vijayawada in this case. He objected to the statements of political leaders linking the heroin issue to Vijayawada and said it is not appropriate for politicians to mention this issue over and over again.

The DGP said that various magazines and TV channels have reported the subject, mentioning only arrests in Delhi, Noida, Chennai and Mundra. He said that a senior leader was creating suspicions among people by linking the heroin issue to Vijayawada even after the DRI and central agencies had confirmed that there were no traces of that crime in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the address of Aashi Trading Company was given as Vijayawada and their activities are non-existent in the state.

The DGP said that so far no evidence has been found that the heroin was imported to Vijayawada or any other place in Andhra Pradesh.