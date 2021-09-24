Nation Current Affairs 23 Sep 2021 DGP slams false prop ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DGP slams false propaganda about heroin links to Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 24, 2021, 12:04 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2021, 12:04 am IST
Sawang said that such allegations not only create suspicions among people but also puts them at risk
The DGP said that so far no evidence has been found that the heroin was imported to Vijayawada or any other place in Andhra Pradesh. (Twitter)
 The DGP said that so far no evidence has been found that the heroin was imported to Vijayawada or any other place in Andhra Pradesh. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: DGP Gautam Sawang stated that there are no heroin trade links in Andhra Pradesh and Afghanistan heroin that was seized at Mundra port.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that it does not make sense to make statements that repeatedly distort facts about heroin that was seized at Mundra port and linking it to Vijayawada and the state.

 

Sawang said that such allegations not only create suspicions among people but also puts them at risk. He mentioned that it is a fact that DRI officials seized heroin at Mundra Port in Gujarat. He further mentioned that Vijayawada police commissioner has already ruled out any connection to Vijayawada in this case. He objected to the statements of political leaders linking the heroin issue to Vijayawada and said it is not appropriate for politicians to mention this issue over and over again.

The DGP said that various magazines and TV channels have reported the subject, mentioning only arrests in Delhi, Noida, Chennai and Mundra. He said that a senior leader was creating suspicions among people by linking the heroin issue to Vijayawada even after the DRI and central agencies had confirmed that there were no traces of that crime in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the address of Aashi Trading Company was given as Vijayawada and their activities are non-existent in the state.

 

The DGP said that so far no evidence has been found that the heroin was imported to Vijayawada or any other place in Andhra Pradesh.

...
Tags: dgp goutam sawang
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Officials have prepared proposals for modernizing the Annamayya project canal as about 23 kms of canals from Annamayya Reservoir to Pullampet are full of weeds. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Annamayya reservoir canals to be modernized

There should be constant supervision over universities and colleges on the use of drugs, he said, and called for an action plan to be implemented across the state on this matter. (DC Image)

Jagan tells officials to intensify drive against drug menance

Telugu Desam party office at Guntur. (Representational Photo: DC)

AP High Court: Serve notices on Telugu Desam men

AP High Court.

AP High Court suspends order to fine, imprison babus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC to set up expert committee to probe Pegasus snooping case

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Farmers' stir: Ruling LDF calls for hartal in Kerala on September 27

The protesting farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. (Representational Image: DC)

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)

Kerala: Over 90 pc population given first dose of COVID vaccine, says Veena George

Kerala health minister Veena George (ANI)

SC asks Centre to make appointments in two weeks in tribunals across nation

Supreme Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->