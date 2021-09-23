 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the dignitaries, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI Photo) Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world: Modi
 
Chandrababu Naidu writes to Andhra DGP about Kopparru attack, seeks justice

ANI
Published Sep 23, 2021, 6:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2021, 6:17 pm IST
TDP leader Naidu alleged that police are filing false cases on TDP leaders at the behest of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party leader
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI Photo)
Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang about the attack on a TDP leader's house at Kopparru and alleged that police are filing false cases against TDP leaders at the behest of the YSRCP.

Naidu has written a letter to Sawang on the attack on a TDP leader's house at Kopparru in Guntur district on late on September 20 night during the Ganpati idol immersion procession.

 

A clash broke out between workers of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

This came shortly after it was declared that the YSRCP had won a majority in the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) polls.

In his letter, Naidu further accused the YSRCP-led government and said, "Ever since the YSRCP Government assumed power there has been a consistent deterioration of law and order in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Adding to this the inaction by a section of police at the behest of the ruling YSRCP leaders is only encouraging the culprits to further perpetuate violent crimes."

 

He demanded to ensure justice for the victims.

