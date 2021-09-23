 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the dignitaries, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI Photo) Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world: Modi
 
Nation Current Affairs 23 Sep 2021 20% beds in govt hos ...
Nation, Current Affairs

20% beds in govt hospitals will be reserved for children to fight COVID 3rd wave: Min

PTI
Published Sep 23, 2021, 5:46 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2021, 5:46 pm IST
The Minister further said 20 per cent of beds at district and taluk hospitals, and community health centres will be reserved for children
He said about 285 paediatricians, 1,250 medical officers, 1,202 nurses, along with 85 paediatricians recruited on July 6-7, have been given special training regarding providing treatment for third wave of COVID. (Representative Image: PTI)
 He said about 285 paediatricians, 1,250 medical officers, 1,202 nurses, along with 85 paediatricians recruited on July 6-7, have been given special training regarding providing treatment for third wave of COVID. (Representative Image: PTI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said as part of its preparation to fight the possible third wave of COVID-19, the state government has taken several measures, including reserving 20 per cent of beds in district and taluk hospitals and community health centres for children.

He was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA from Vijayanagar constituency M Krishnappa during question hour, on the issue of preparations made to tackle the possible third wave of COVID-19, especially concerning children.

 

"The Technical Advisory Committee (consisting of experts) have suggested that children are at more risk during the possible third wave of COVID, in the wake of this the government has readied 25,870 oxygen supported beds and 502 paediatric ventilators both at the government and private level," Sudhakar said.

He said about 285 paediatricians, 1,250 medical officers, 1,202 nurses, along with 85 paediatricians recruited on July 6-7, have been given special training regarding providing treatment for third wave of COVID.

"All the required equipment and infrastructure have been kept ready, few more equipment are yet to come, probably in 15 days to three weeks time they will be made available at hospitals," he added.

 

The Minister further said 20 per cent of beds at district and taluk hospitals, and community health centres will be reserved for children.

Noting that as COVID numbers have come down there is no shortage of beds, he said, it is true that there are reports of shortage of beds at a couple of places like Raichur and immediate measures have been taken.

"Action has been taken and instructions have been given to officials to ensure there is no shortage of beds," he said.

Intervening, Congress MLA Shivanand Patil from Basavana Bagevadi constituency, pointed out that there is a shortage of beds for delivery at mother and child hospitals, especially in Vijayapura district, where the highest number of deliveries are taking place in the state.

 

Responding to this, Minister Sudhakar said, at some district centres more deliveries are taking place, especially in border districts, as people from neighbouring states also come there, and the government will take steps to enhance the number of beds.

...
Tags: covid third wave, karnataka health minister, covid-19
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

A case was registered and the minor has been apprehended and the seized cell phone was being sent to forensic science laboratory (FSL) for examination, police said. (Representational Photo | Wikimedia Commons - EFF Graphics)

Hidden camera found in women's toilet at restaurant, one held

The DG's findings do not reflect the final decision of the CCI and the submission of the investigation report is an interim procedural step. (Photo: PTI)

Google moves Delhi HC against CCI's confidential report leaked to media

A file picture of the Mundra International Container Port. (Photo: PTI)

ED to take up money laundering probe in Mundra Port record heroin seizure case

Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (ANI Photo)

List of COVID deaths will be updated based on Centre's guidelines: Kerala Health Min



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC to set up expert committee to probe Pegasus snooping case

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

PM Modi arrives in US to attend Quad leaders' summit, address UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to USA and T. H. Brian McKeon, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI)

India records 31,923 new cases of Covid, 282 fresh fatalities

A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin during a special vaccination drive for homeless and migrant workers against COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the dignitaries, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->