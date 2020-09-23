Nation Current Affairs 23 Sep 2020 PM Modi's visit ...
PM Modi's visit to 58 countries since 2015 cost the Centre Rs 517 crore

Sep 23, 2020
Some of the visits the prime minister undertook were multi-nation trips while some were standalone bilateral visits.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited 58 countries since 2015 and a total expenditure of Rs 517 crore was incurred on them, the government said on Tuesday.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan provided details of the prime minister''s visits abroad since 2015, including their outcome, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha. "The total expenditure on these visits was Rs 517.82 crore," he said.

 

According to the details provided by Muraleedharan, the prime minister made five visits each to the US, Russia and China, and multiple trips to some other countries like Singapore, Germany, France, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.

Modi's last trip was to Brazil on November 13-14 in 2019 where he attended a summit of influential grouping BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa).

Muraleedharan said Modi's visits to the countries have enhanced their understanding of India's perspectives on bilateral, regional and global issues. He said the visits helped in strengthening India''s relations with the countries in a wide range of sectors including trade and investment, technology, defence collaboration and people-to-people contact.

 

"These, in turn, have contributed to India’s national development agenda to promote economic growth and well being of our people," the minister said. "India is now increasingly contributing to shaping the global agenda at the multilateral level including on climate change, trans-national crime and terrorism, cyber security and nuclear non-proliferation, and offering to the world its own unique initiatives for global issues like the International Solar Alliance," he added.

