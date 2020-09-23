Nation Current Affairs 23 Sep 2020 Parliament passes FC ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Parliament passes FCRA Bill making Aadhar mandatory for NGOs

PTI
Published Sep 23, 2020, 1:51 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2020, 1:51 pm IST
Amid Opposition boycott of proceedings over suspension of eight MPs, Rajya Sabha unanimously passed the bill.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act to make furnishing of Aadhaar numbers by office bearers of NGOs mandatory for registration, with the government asserting that the proposed legislation is aimed at transparency and not against any NGO.

Amid Opposition boycott of proceedings over suspension of eight MPs, Rajya Sabha unanimously passed the bill.

 

Replying to a debate on the bill, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the legislation was not against any NGO and is an effort to maintain transparency.

This amendment is in the interest of good NGOs which want to do good work in the country.

He also said,"This is certainly a bill to bring transparency. It is not against NGOs in any case. But only those NGOs which do not adhere to transparency may feel bad. This bill is in the interest of NGOs and transparency."

The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday and will now be sent to the President for his assent.

 

The minister said the bill provides for reduction in administrative expenses of any NGO receiving foreign funding, from 50 per cent to 20 per cent of annual funds to ensure spending on their main objectives.

Among other provisions, the bill proposes to enable the Centre to allow an NGO or association to surrender its FCRA certificate.

The bill also seeks to bar public servants from receiving funds from abroad.

Replying to the discussion on the bill, the minister told the House that the bill is not against any NGO and they need not fear from the proposed amendment bill.

 

The minister was of the view that this bill was necessary in the context of internal security of the country as there are earlier instances where NGOs did not disclose their foreign funding and also did not furnish proper audit of their expenditure.

He quoted former finance minister P Chidambaram, who had told Parliament earlier that "about Rs 20,000 crore funding was received by NGOs but nobody knew where did the Rs 10,000 crore out of it, go."

On concerns expressed by some members about the new provision of mandatorily opening of an account with the State Bank of India, Delhi to receive foreign funding by NGOs, he said, the government has chosen SBI because it has branches in every part of the country.

 

He further told the House that NGOs don't need to come to Delhi for opening the account in SBI and they can apply through their nearest branch of the nationalised bank to comply with the new provision.

Besides he also told the House that NGOs would be able to transfer funds conveniently from the SBI Delhi account to their other local bank accounts.

About making mandatory the furnishing of Aadhaar number by members of NGOs, he told the House that as per the apex court order, government can bring law to use Aadhaar to identify certain category of people.

 

He said some of the members of the NGO earlier wanted to conceal identify of their members.

Participating in the debate on the bill, BJP leader Arun Singh said it will streamline foreign funds received by NGOs and ensure that it is being used for their mission and objectives.

He alleged misuse of funds by some NGO which indulged in funding extremists and anti-national outfits.

S R Balasubramoniyan (AIADMK) said that there is nothing wrong in seeking Aadhaar of members of an NGO as provided in the bill.

He was of the view that during COVID-19 pandemic, NGOs have provided jobs and done social service and thus all those who are doing good work should not be bulldozed.

 

He said the intention of the bill is good but it would have bad implications if concerns of members are not addressed.

Prashanta Nanda (BJD) said the government should ensure that genuine NGOs should not be harassed.

Ram Chandra Prasad Singh (JDU) and K R Kumar (TDP) also participated in the debate and supported the bill.

 

...
Tags: foreign contribution (regulation) act (fcra), fcra violations, aadhar card, rajya sabha members


Latest From Nation

Farmers keep their harvested produce on a road. — PTI photo

Kerala to move Supreme Court against Farm Bills

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (PTI)

Bombay High Court makes Sanjay Raut a party in Kangana Ranaut's petition

As water supply becames irregular, residents rely on private water tankers in several localities of Hyderabad. (Photo: DC)

Centre allows Telangana to use forest for reservoir

According to the Board, in the History-I subject, topics like Early Vedic Period, Later Vedic Period, and Science and Technology in the chapter-II (Indus Valley Civilization & Vedic Culture) have been removed

Telangana statehood lessons removed from Inter syllabus



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

RR beat CSK by 16 runs riding on Samson, Smith and Archer's super performances

CSK could score only 200 for 6 with Faf du Plessis scoring 72 off 37 ball with the help of seven sixes. Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 29 off 17 balls but it was the Royals’ Rahul Tewatia’s leg breaks that caused a lot of damage to the top order. Tewatia took 3 for 37 in his four overs while Archer bowled a briliant 19th over to seal the match. In this photo, Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia celebrates the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings' Shane Watson. (Photo | PTI)
 

Not too Captain Cool, Dhoni grumps after umpire reverses Curran dismissal

The replays showed that neither did Curran edge the ball nor did Dhoni catch it cleanly, as it bounced before entering his gloves. The decision was overturned but the veteran skipper looked very unhappy and was seen arguing with Shamshuddin for going for a referral after giving his decision. (Photo | PTI)
 

Samson, Smith’s quickfire 50s take Rajasthan Royals to 216/7 against CSK

Sanju Samson brought up his quickest IPL fifty in just 19 balls with the help of one boundary and six hits over the fence. (Photo | PTI)
 

IPL 2020: CSK win toss, elect to bowl first versus Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith. PTI Photo
 

Padikkal’s smooth debut does it for RCB against Sunrisers in 10-run win

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot during a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

What a shining IPL debut for Devdutt Padikkal

The 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal, possessing a near perfect balance in the crease, played all around the ground, playing the pull and aerial cover drive with equal confidence. (Photo | Instagram - devdutt.padikkall)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ladakh border tensions: Indian, Chinese armies not to send more troops to frontline

The two armies also agreed to strengthen communication on the ground. (PTI)

PM Modi's visit to 58 countries since 2015 cost the Centre Rs 517 crore

PM Narendra Modi (AFP)

Parliament removes cereals, pulses and oilseeds from Essential Commodities Act

Congress workers protest against farm bill. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh shocker: Farmers receive Rs 1 as relief for crop damage

Representational image.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey takes voluntary retirement, may take political plunge

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham