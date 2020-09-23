Nation Current Affairs 23 Sep 2020 Ladakh border tensio ...
Ladakh border tensions: Indian, Chinese armies not to send more troops to frontline

PTI
Published Sep 23, 2020, 1:00 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2020, 1:00 am IST
The decisions were mentioned in a joint statement issued by the two armies late Tuesday
The two armies also agreed to strengthen communication on the ground. (PTI)
New Delhi: Announcing a slew of decisions to bring down tensions in eastern Ladakh, the Indian and Chinese army have decided to stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground, and avoid taking any actions that may further complicate the environment.

The decisions were mentioned in a joint statement issued by the two armies late Tuesday, a day after the sixth round of Sino-India Corps commander-level talks that lasted for 14-hours.

 

The two armies also agreed to strengthen communication on the ground, avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments and earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

"The two sides had candid and in-depth exchange of views on stabilising the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas," said the statement released by the Indian Army.

It said the two sides also agreed to take practical measures to properly solve problems on the ground, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

 

It said both sides also resolved to hold the 7th round of military commander talks as soon as possible.

"They agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen communication on the ground, avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground, and avoid taking any actions that may complicate the situation," the statement said.

...
Tags: ladakh standoff, india-china border dispute, indian army, chinese army


