Nation Current Affairs 23 Sep 2019 SCB closes Bison Gat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SCB closes Bison Gate till September 29

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 23, 2019, 1:43 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2019, 1:43 am IST
The closure will affect residents of Yapral, Balaji-nagar and Bolaram, who use it frequently to get about the Cantonment.
Secunderabad Cantonment Board.
 Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

Hyderabad: The Bison gate in the Secunderabad Cantonment has been temporarily closed for civilians by the local military authority, apparently due to a “security alert”, between September 24 and 29. The closure will affect residents of Yapral, Balajinagar and Bolaram, who use it frequently to get about the Cantonment.

The closed road is used as a parallel road for the Rajiv Rahadari. Several residents, who use this both ways, are from Yapral and Bolaram. The road that has been closed is about 1.5 to 2 km. Residents of the areas named would have to travel five to six km on am alternative route. Churchgoers and school children use the Bison Gate road to their respective destinations.

 

This is not the first time the road has been closed by the military authority. The road was reopened in May last year, after the Defence Ministry ordered that all Cantonment roads that had been closed should be opened, and had ordered that a procedure be followed before a road could be closed, even temporarily. Residents must be intimated through newspapers, and even announcements of such a closure, which the military had not followed in the present case.

...
Tags: bison gate
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The stone block on which the ancient inscription is engraved at Thanthonrisvaram.

New record about Kodumbalur clan found

The 45-minute show which had over 5,000 students giggling and laughing as they hung on his every comma and full stop, regarding tall boys and short girls, chappals and high heels, had an underlying sobering theme of not getting stressed up whether students were studying engineering, science, technology or arts.

Chennai: SRM campus erupts in laughter

Senior Congress leaders of the state, along with some ministers in the Kamal Nath government featured in the banner in which the party name was mentioned.

Cabaret dance in MP Congress meet, video goes viral

KT Rajenthra Bhalaji.

Congress is dazed, struggling to find candidate: KT Rajenthra Bhalaji



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Akshay Kumar shoots for his first music video 'Filhaal', check out photos

Akshay Kumar.
 

'Direct endorsement of India's J&K policy by US': Indian Amercans on Modi's visit

Observing that "Howdy Modi" is one of the largest events of Indian Americans that he has seen in his lifetime, Krishna Bansal from Chicago said this is not only "going to be a game-changer" for the community and Indo-US ties, but also for the entire world. (Photo: Twitter | PMOIndia)
 

Google celebrates Junko Tabei's 80th birth anniversary, 1st woman to reach Mt Everest

Google is celebrating the 80th birth anniversary of Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei, the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest with an adorable doodle. (Photo: screenshot)
 

WWE superstar Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch to star in animated film ‘Rumble’

Roman Reigns has starred in the recently released 'Fast and Furious’ Hobbs and Shaw', while Becky Lynch starred in 'Marine 6 close quarters' along with former WWE superstar 'Shawn Michaels', and 'The Miz'. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Pak Twitterati note difference in welcome received by Imran Khan, PM Modi in US

PM Modi was received by Director of Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, and other officials at the airport. (Photo: File)
 

Realme Buds 2 review: A steal!

Realme Buds 2 offer stellar bass performance at a budget price.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will social media firms submit to Indian law?

Social media companies today enjoy a substantial global presence, having user bases transcending physical and political borders around the world.

Amit Shah wriggles out of storm he created on Hindi Diwas

Kamal Haasan

New record about Kodumbalur clan found near Tiruchy

The inscription found at the temple. (DC)

Kummanam Rajasekharan likely at Vattiyoorkavu

Kummanam Rajasekharan

Orthodox holds mass at Kandanad

Bishop of Kandanad West diocese of Malankara Orthodox Church Mathews Mar Severios entering the Kandanad St. Mary’s Church for Sunday Mass. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham