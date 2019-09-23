SCB closes Bison Gate till September 29

Hyderabad: The Bison gate in the Secunderabad Cantonment has been temporarily closed for civilians by the local military authority, apparently due to a “security alert”, between September 24 and 29. The closure will affect residents of Yapral, Balajinagar and Bolaram, who use it frequently to get about the Cantonment.

The closed road is used as a parallel road for the Rajiv Rahadari. Several residents, who use this both ways, are from Yapral and Bolaram. The road that has been closed is about 1.5 to 2 km. Residents of the areas named would have to travel five to six km on am alternative route. Churchgoers and school children use the Bison Gate road to their respective destinations.

This is not the first time the road has been closed by the military authority. The road was reopened in May last year, after the Defence Ministry ordered that all Cantonment roads that had been closed should be opened, and had ordered that a procedure be followed before a road could be closed, even temporarily. Residents must be intimated through newspapers, and even announcements of such a closure, which the military had not followed in the present case.