National intel grid set to function from early 2020

New Delhi: The Natgrid — a robust intelligence gathering mechanism related to immigration, banking, individual tax payers, air and train travels — is likely to be operational by January 2020, officials said on Sunday.

The work on the National Intelligence Grid (Natgrid), set up to track any terror suspect and prevent terrorist attacks with real time data, has been accelerated after Union home minister Amit Shah recently reviewed the progress of the Rs 3,400 crore project, conceptualised following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

“In all probability, the Natgrid will start functioning from early next year,” a home ministry official said.

The Natgrid will have data related to all immigration entry and exit, banking and financial transactions, credit card purchases, telecom, individual taxpayers, air flyers, train travellers besides others to generate intelligence inputs.

In the first phase, 10 users agencies and 21 service providers will be connected with the Natgrid.