More heavy rains in store for Telangana

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has extended the warning for heavy rainfall in several districts of the state to September 27. There were moderate to heavy rains in the districts of Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and others on Sunday. The highest rainfall of a quantum of up to 80 mm was recorded in the districts of Jayashankar Bhupal-pally and Sircilla.

With continuous rainfall in several districts last couple of days, the total annual rainfall in the state has moved the status of a deficit to a surplus. While the average rainfall for this monsoon season is 720.7 mm, the state has received a rainfall of up to 730.8mm, over a one per cent surplus.

According to the IMD, “Heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nizamabad, Jagtial, Ka-rimnagar, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Pedda-palle, Jayashankar Bhu-palapalle, Siddipet, War-angal (urban and Rural), Mulugu, Jangoan, Mah-bubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Nalgonda district of Telangana till Septem-ber 27.”

There were light to moderate rains in isolated parts of the city as well. The highest rainfall in Hyderabad was recorded at Alwal (57 mm), followed by Serilingampally (55.8 mm). The minimum and maximum temperatures stood at 32.7 and 24.4 degrees Celsius respectively on Sunday, with a generally cloudy sky over the city throughout the day.