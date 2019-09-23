Nation Current Affairs 23 Sep 2019 Modi will decide on ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi will decide on POK at right time, says G Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Sep 23, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2019, 1:46 am IST
Just as the Modi government had taken a daring step to abrogate Article 370, the ‘PoK decision’ would be also taken at the right time.
G Kishan Reddy
 G Kishan Reddy

Kakinada: Union minister of state for home, G. Kishan Reddy, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government would take a suitable decision on the issue of India retrieving back thje Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) at an appropriate time, just as it did on the abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing a meeting titled, ‘National Unity Campaign’ organised by Jana Jagarana Sabha, at the JNTU-Kakinada alumni auditorium here on Sunday, Mr Reddy said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was inciting religious intolerance against India and resorting to provoking religious sentiments among Kashmiris. He further said that Mr Khan was resorting to empty threats against India, but Prime Minister Modi and his daring government would not be pressurized by the threats of Imran Khan and it would go ahead with its own agenda on PoK. Mr Reddy said that without bloodshed, or wasting a single bullet, Mr Modi had fulfilled the dreams and desires of India for abrogating Article 370.

 

Mr Reddy said that the Bharatiya Jana Sangh was founded with a commitment of abrogating Article 370, and one of its founders, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, had fought for it until he his breathe in a prison in Kashmir.

Just as the Modi government had taken a daring step to abrogate Article 370, the ‘PoK decision’ would be also taken at the right time. He said that due to the abrogation of Article 370, India had put an end to anarchy and the anomaly of having more than one flag. Thanks to the intrepid leadership of Mr Modi, the dream of one nation, one flag was being implemented without any hitch.

However, said Mr Reddy said, that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Communists were raising a hue and cry over the imposition of section 144 and restrictions on internet access in J&K. He said that access of internet had been cut as Pakistan government and others were propagating falsehoods on Kashmir on social media. But due to the preventive measures like internet restrictions, such falsehoods have been stopped circulating.

He lashed out at Mr Gandhi, saying that opposition parties were highly worried about the democratic norms in Kashmir post-abrogation of Articule 370, but said and did nothing nearly 42,000 people died in J&K during the last 70 years, when temples were destroyed and Kashmiri pundits were killed or curfew enforced for 1,500 days in Kashmir.

He questioned the opposition on why they never raised their voices during those times. He blamed the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for the spread of anarchies in Jammu and Kashmir, for the suffering of people, in particular children and

...
Tags: g. kishan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

The stone block on which the ancient inscription is engraved at Thanthonrisvaram.

New record about Kodumbalur clan found

The 45-minute show which had over 5,000 students giggling and laughing as they hung on his every comma and full stop, regarding tall boys and short girls, chappals and high heels, had an underlying sobering theme of not getting stressed up whether students were studying engineering, science, technology or arts.

Chennai: SRM campus erupts in laughter

Senior Congress leaders of the state, along with some ministers in the Kamal Nath government featured in the banner in which the party name was mentioned.

Cabaret dance in MP Congress meet, video goes viral

KT Rajenthra Bhalaji.

Congress is dazed, struggling to find candidate: KT Rajenthra Bhalaji



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Akshay Kumar shoots for his first music video 'Filhaal', check out photos

Akshay Kumar.
 

'Direct endorsement of India's J&K policy by US': Indian Amercans on Modi's visit

Observing that "Howdy Modi" is one of the largest events of Indian Americans that he has seen in his lifetime, Krishna Bansal from Chicago said this is not only "going to be a game-changer" for the community and Indo-US ties, but also for the entire world. (Photo: Twitter | PMOIndia)
 

Google celebrates Junko Tabei's 80th birth anniversary, 1st woman to reach Mt Everest

Google is celebrating the 80th birth anniversary of Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei, the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest with an adorable doodle. (Photo: screenshot)
 

WWE superstar Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch to star in animated film ‘Rumble’

Roman Reigns has starred in the recently released 'Fast and Furious’ Hobbs and Shaw', while Becky Lynch starred in 'Marine 6 close quarters' along with former WWE superstar 'Shawn Michaels', and 'The Miz'. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Pak Twitterati note difference in welcome received by Imran Khan, PM Modi in US

PM Modi was received by Director of Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, and other officials at the airport. (Photo: File)
 

Realme Buds 2 review: A steal!

Realme Buds 2 offer stellar bass performance at a budget price.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: Big film release goes out without banners, cutouts

A front view of Kasi theatre with no big banners or cutouts as Suriya’s Kaappan hit the screens in Chennai. (DC)

Will social media firms submit to Indian law?

Social media companies today enjoy a substantial global presence, having user bases transcending physical and political borders around the world.

Amit Shah wriggles out of storm he created on Hindi Diwas

Kamal Haasan

New record about Kodumbalur clan found near Tiruchy

The inscription found at the temple. (DC)

Kummanam Rajasekharan likely at Vattiyoorkavu

Kummanam Rajasekharan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham