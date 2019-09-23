Modi will decide on POK at right time, says G Kishan Reddy

Kakinada: Union minister of state for home, G. Kishan Reddy, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government would take a suitable decision on the issue of India retrieving back thje Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) at an appropriate time, just as it did on the abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing a meeting titled, ‘National Unity Campaign’ organised by Jana Jagarana Sabha, at the JNTU-Kakinada alumni auditorium here on Sunday, Mr Reddy said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was inciting religious intolerance against India and resorting to provoking religious sentiments among Kashmiris. He further said that Mr Khan was resorting to empty threats against India, but Prime Minister Modi and his daring government would not be pressurized by the threats of Imran Khan and it would go ahead with its own agenda on PoK. Mr Reddy said that without bloodshed, or wasting a single bullet, Mr Modi had fulfilled the dreams and desires of India for abrogating Article 370.

Mr Reddy said that the Bharatiya Jana Sangh was founded with a commitment of abrogating Article 370, and one of its founders, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, had fought for it until he his breathe in a prison in Kashmir.

Just as the Modi government had taken a daring step to abrogate Article 370, the ‘PoK decision’ would be also taken at the right time. He said that due to the abrogation of Article 370, India had put an end to anarchy and the anomaly of having more than one flag. Thanks to the intrepid leadership of Mr Modi, the dream of one nation, one flag was being implemented without any hitch.

However, said Mr Reddy said, that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Communists were raising a hue and cry over the imposition of section 144 and restrictions on internet access in J&K. He said that access of internet had been cut as Pakistan government and others were propagating falsehoods on Kashmir on social media. But due to the preventive measures like internet restrictions, such falsehoods have been stopped circulating.

He lashed out at Mr Gandhi, saying that opposition parties were highly worried about the democratic norms in Kashmir post-abrogation of Articule 370, but said and did nothing nearly 42,000 people died in J&K during the last 70 years, when temples were destroyed and Kashmiri pundits were killed or curfew enforced for 1,500 days in Kashmir.

He questioned the opposition on why they never raised their voices during those times. He blamed the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for the spread of anarchies in Jammu and Kashmir, for the suffering of people, in particular children and