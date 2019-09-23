Nation Current Affairs 23 Sep 2019 K Chandrasekhar Rao ...
K Chandrasekhar Rao wants to end 2-kid rule for MIM: BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 23, 2019, 2:00 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2019, 5:42 am IST
BJP MLC and national executive member Naraparaju Ramchander Rao said KCR’s appeasement of Owaisi brothers has no limits.
 K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The BJP has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of favouring his friendly ally All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen by bringing out a regulation allowing persons having more than two children to also contest the ensuing polls for the urban local bodies.

BJP MLC and national executive member Naraparaju Ramchander Rao said KCR’s appeasement of Owaisi brothers has no limits. The Telangana State Election Commission had clearly stated that any person with more than two children will by default be disqualified from contest the panchayat elections. The MLC protested that the CM has now brought in a regulation negating this rule and allowing persons with more than two children to also contest the ensuing municipal polls.

 

BJP leader T.R. Srinivas said it is very unfortunate that the Chief Minister wants to play to the vote bank gallery by bring his own new laws. He described the decision of the CM as very short sighted, which modifies a law that the Election Commission may set aside.

