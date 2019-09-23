Nation Current Affairs 23 Sep 2019 India, Bangladesh to ...
India, Bangladesh to enhance maritime ties

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : YASMIN AHMED
Published Sep 23, 2019, 5:30 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2019, 5:30 pm IST
The Navy imparts training to Bangladesh at all levels and also provides assistance to hydrography.
 The two navies, this year will hold their second patrol and first bilateral naval exercise. Bangladesh, which is currently the vice chair of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) is slated to chair it in 2021. (Photo: Twitter | @indiannavy)

New Delhi: India will join Bangladesh to celebrate 100 years of 'Bangabandhu,' the founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in 2020 and in 2021, an International Fleet Review.

It will mark 50 years of the Liberation of Bangladesh.

 

Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh is on a visit to Dhaka where issues regarding security and maritime activities will be discussed, The Hindu reported.

A proposal regarding a joint boat expedition by veterans from both India and Bangladesh is being discussed.

The voyage of Mukti Jodha from Khulna to Hoshangabad during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971 will be retraced during this expedition.

Before the Liberation war of 1971, Mukti Bahini from India launched attacks on Pakistan Navy vessels along Mongla, Chittagong and other areas in East Pakistan.

Admiral Singh's visit to Bangladesh is intended to enhance maritime relations between the two bilateral countries, the Navy said.

Proposal to bring Bangladesh into India's coastal radar chain network, which already several countries have joined would be among the top discussions.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) team went there recently and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two countries. According to the sources, it could be signed in the next high-level bilateral visit.

The Chittagong Dry Dock Limited aims to build six frigates for which India has offered to build some under 500 million dollar line of credit, in order to boost its 'Make in India' initiative. Some frigates would also be built locally.

Despite these engagements, what remains a concern for India is the issue of fishermen and Dhaka's expanding defence cooperation with China.

 

