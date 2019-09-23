Hyderabad: Abandoned newborn baby rescued

G. Ramesh Yadav, a milkman, who was travelling by a lake at Babanagar, heard the cries of a baby.

Hyderabad: A newborn girl child was found abandoned, and was rescued from near a lake at Nacharam on Sunday. The police handed over the girl to a Sishu Vihar at Ameerpet for care and protection.

A case was registered by the Nacharam police to identify the parents of the baby who had abandoned her.

Alerted, he checked the banks of the lake to see an abandoned newborn baby girl, wrapped in a cloth. He immediately called the police to inform the incident. Cops rushed to the spot within minutes and rescued the baby.

M. Mahesh, inspector, Nacharam, said that the call was received around 5 am, when the milkman was passing by Baba Nagar. A team was sent and the girl child rescued.

“The baby girl seems to be a day or two old. She was provided first aid at a nearby hospital. The police then informed the ChildLine officials and later admitted her to a Sishu Vihar at Ameerpet for care and protection,” inspector Mahesh said.

He also informed that a case had been registered under section 317 of the IPC. Teams are probing to identify the parents who had abandoned the child. Nearby hospitals are being checked to get information on deliveries. The incident that took place on Sunday, was the second in the last one-and-a-half years, he added.