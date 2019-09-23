All eyes on Supreme Court flats demolition order

Kochi: Apart from residents of the apartment complexes in Maradu, political leadership and the real estate business honchos in Kerala are waiting anxiously for the Supreme Court hearing of the case connected with demolition of five apartment complexes at Maradu municipality in Kochi scheduled for Monday.

If the court insists on its earlier decision of demolition of the waterfront apartments it would set a new precedent in punitive action linked to violation of Coastal Regulation Zone rules in the country.

The deadline set by a division bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra for demolishing the flats ended on September 20.

The bench had directed the state government to submit a report after the implementing the verdict of the apex court and set September 23 as the date for the next hearing of the case. The court has also asked the Chief Secretary of the state to be present in person if the court verdict was not implemented by the stipulated date.

The state government has submitted a fresh affidavit on September 20 listing out the steps taken by the government for implementing the verdict. The chief secretary has also sought an exemption from appearing in person in view of the steps initiated to comply with the Supreme Court verdict. The government has...

stated that it has asked the IIT Chennai to undertake a study and prepare a road map for the demolition of the apartments without causing damages to the ecology. The IIT report has given specific technical requirements for undertaking the demolition of the buildings.

A curative petition filed by the residents of the 357 apartments in the five complexes is also likely to come for the consideration of the court after the hearing on Monday. The division bench has ordered for demolition on May 8. The main reason for ordering the demolition was the apartment complexes built in an area coming under the CRZ-III category.