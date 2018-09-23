search on deccanchronicle.com
UP BJP lawmaker ‘misbehaves’ with education officer, video goes viral

PTI
Published Sep 23, 2018, 3:49 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2018, 3:49 pm IST
In video, MLA is seen getting agitated with an official and moving towards him, and education officer being 'pushed' by BJP leader.
BJP MLA Surendra Singh and some of his party's leaders allegedly tried to misbehave with a district inspector of school (DIOS) at an official meeting in Ballia. (Photo: File | ANI)
Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): BJP MLA Surendra Singh and some of his party's leaders allegedly tried to misbehave with a district inspector of school (DIOS) at an official meeting in Ballia.

The incident, a video of which has gone viral, took place on Saturday in presence of the district magistrate.

 

In the video, the MLA is purportedly seen getting agitated with DIOS Narendra Dev Pandey and moving towards him, and the education officer being allegedly pushed by a BJP leader.

The district magistrate, however, managed to control the situation.

District Magistrate Bhawar Singh Khargaut said the DIOS during the meeting said that he was not afraid of anyone due to which the MLA and others got agitated.

The MLA however, later, regretted for the incident.

