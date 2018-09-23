Telangana set to receive last spell of monsoon rains

HYDERABAD: The rain belt has moved to west Madhya Pradesh and Telangana state will receive scattered rainfall at isolated places over the next 48 hours. This may be the last spell of monsoon rain this season as dry weather is expected to prevail from September 25.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon was active over the state. Very heavy rainfall was registered at some places in Adilabad, Peddapalle, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Bhupalpally, Nizamabad and Rajanna Sircilla districts on Saturday. The intensity is likely to drop.

According to the weather calendar, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from western India. The country is going through a transitional period and the northeast monsoon will set in by October 15. The northeast monsoon mainly brings rainfall to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana state is not a beneficiary.