search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India had a stutter as they began their Asia Cup 2018 as Hong Kong almost pulled off a heist. However, the Rohit Sharma-led unit, who had been clinical in their next two games, will be out to tame Sarfraz Ahmed’s Pakistan for one more time. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Yuzvendra Chahal removes Imam-ul-Haq
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Ruling TRS worried about advancing assembly polls: Cong's Jaipal Reddy

PTI
Published Sep 23, 2018, 4:53 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2018, 4:53 pm IST
He also said Congress would have the upper hand in the polls as every section of society is 'unhappy' with the TRS government.
The Assembly was dissolved earlier this month as per a recommendation of the state cabinet, which necessitated elections ahead of schedule. (Photo: File)
 The Assembly was dissolved earlier this month as per a recommendation of the state cabinet, which necessitated elections ahead of schedule. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Claiming that the ruling TRS in Telangana is now worried for having chosen to advance the assembly elections, senior Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy has said his party would have the upper hand in the polls.

"KCR (TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) is now worried that he has taken a hurried step. There is fright in the TRS camp," he told PTI.

 

The polls were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year.

But the Assembly was dissolved earlier this month as per a recommendation of the state cabinet, which necessitated elections ahead of schedule.

In a swift move, TRS had announced candidates for 105 of the total of 119 assembly segments the day Assembly was dissolved.

Reddy said 50-60 per cent of Congress' candidates are known to the people and the remaining would be finalised as per the party's process.

He also said the dates of elections are not known yet and that the matter of alleged irregularities in voters' lists in the state was before the court (Supreme Court).

"There are many aspects to the electoral scene in Telangana. First of all, it's still not clear when the elections will be or should be held. In my view, the notification date for enrolment of voters cannot be changed by the Election Commission. That's now under the court's purview," Reddy said.

He said Congress would have the upper hand in the polls as every section of society is 'unhappy' with the TRS government.

"I am staking my personal reputation by stating that Congress will have the upper hand in Telangana. Every section in society is unhappy with KCR. They think that he has cheated every group in Telangana. There is a huge reaction. The reaction has so far been silent. From now, it will not be silent," Reddy said.

He dismissed TRS' charge that the proposed alliance between Congress and TDP (as part of a grand alliance among various parties) is 'unholy' as both have been bitter rivals.

"As yet, there is no alliance. But I am not ruling out an alliance. What is so unholy about it? Mr KCR and Mr Chandrababu Naidu canvassed together in 2009 elections. So it is like the devil citing the scriptures," Reddy said.

Tags: jaipal reddy, telangana assembly polls, k chandrashekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air India pilot under scanner for making steep 10,000 ft descend

An Air India pilot has come under the lens of the airline's flight safety department for allegedly making a steep 10,000 feet descend while flying from Kuwait to Goa earlier this month, sources said.
 

How to win every PUBG match: 5 crucial tips to snatch the Chicken Dinner

If you employ some clever tactics and your presence of mind, you can make sure the ‘Chicken Dinner’ badge comes to you frequently in PUBG.
 

WhatsApp to unveil new features for better experience

The new WhatsApp feature will only work on smartphones running on the latest Android 9 Pie. (Representational image/ Photo: WhatsApp mobile app)
 

Redmi 6 Pro review: Xiaomi's yet another all-rounder

The Redmi 6 Pro offers a 19:9 1080p notched display, powerful enough hardware, decent cameras and relatively massive battery life on a budget price, making it a good all-rounder.
 

Chekutty dolls made of soiled sarees revive dreams of flood-hit Kerala weavers

The Kochi-based IT hub Infopark had adopted the Chekutty dolls movement to support its sales. (Photo: File)
 

Wife of martyred soldier joins Indian Army as Lieutenant in J&K

'For me, my daughter is my inspiration. I never wanted her to feel the absence of her father and wished to fill for both roles, of a father and mother. That's the motivation that helped me complete the 49 weeks of training,' Lt Neeru said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP BJP lawmaker ‘misbehaves’ with education officer, video goes viral

BJP MLA Surendra Singh and some of his party's leaders allegedly tried to misbehave with a district inspector of school (DIOS) at an official meeting in Ballia. (Photo: File | ANI)

Chekutty dolls made of soiled sarees revive dreams of flood-hit Kerala weavers

The Kochi-based IT hub Infopark had adopted the Chekutty dolls movement to support its sales. (Photo: File)

Wife of martyred soldier joins Indian Army as Lieutenant in J&K

'For me, my daughter is my inspiration. I never wanted her to feel the absence of her father and wished to fill for both roles, of a father and mother. That's the motivation that helped me complete the 49 weeks of training,' Lt Neeru said. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala nun told to stay away from church duties for protests against bishop

Five nuns had protested near the Kerala High Court at Kochi for 13 days, demanding the arrest of the bishop who was accused of repeatedly raping a nun. (Photo: File)

First case of Zika virus surfaces in Rajasthan after woman tests positive

The hospital administration has alerted the state Health Department. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham