PM Modi launches Centre's ambitious govt health plan ‘Ayushman Bharat’

The flagship scheme will provide a coverage of Rs five lakh per family annually. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the Centre's ambitious Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM) from Jharkhand.

The flagship scheme, renamed the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan (PMJAY), aims to provide a coverage of Rs five lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10.74 crore poor families for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of Empanelled Health Care Providers.

The scheme will provide cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service. It will help reduce expenditure for hospitalisations which impoverishes people and will help mitigate the financial risk arising out of catastrophic health episodes. Eligible people can avail the benefits in government and listed private hospitals.