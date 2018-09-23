search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Operation Lotus targets 3 Bengaluru MLAs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 23, 2018, 12:31 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2018, 12:31 am IST
BJP insiders say they were in talks with 10 MLAs to add to their numbers.
BJP Logo
 BJP Logo

Bengaluru: If the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka thought it had seen off the threat from the BJP to pull down their four-month-old government, think again!  On Saturday, ‘Operation Kamal 2’ was back in play as two Congress MLAs and an independent MLA, left the city for an undisclosed destination, with the speculation being that they were the latest targets of the BJP’s “Operation Lotus.”

Hosakote MLA, M.T.B. Nagaraj, Chikkaballapur MLA, Dr Sudhakar and Mulabagilu independent MLA, H. Nagesh — all of whom have been upset over not getting a berth in the Cabinet — who left after lunch at a hotel in the city, were seen heading to Chennai, setting off speculation that they could be going to Mumbai via Tamil Nadu to confuse the JD(S) and the Congress bigwigs who had been asked to keep an eye on them.

 

Although Dr Sudhakar sent messages to some of his friends claiming he was still in Bengaluru, it is believed the MLAs are heading to Maharashtra to meet with a prominent BJP politician from the BJP run state, who has reportedly been given the task of wooing Congress MLAs from Hyderabad and Mumbai Karnataka.  Meanwhile, Mr Siddaramaiah, who has started giving pep talks to unhappy party MLAs, met Mr Anand Singh and Mr Zameer Ahmed Khan at his home on Saturday.

He has reportedly tasked water resources minister, D.K. Shivakumar with guarding the party MLAs just like he did the Gujarat MLAs during the Rajya Sabha polls. BJP insiders said that they were engaged in talks with 10 Congress legislators, to make up the shortfall and boost the BJP from 104 to more than the required 114, while others said the BJP wanted to bring the government down in November and keep the assembly in suspended animation until possible polls. 
Mr. Renukacharya, a close associate of BJP state chief B.S. Yeddyurappa denied the party was trying to woo Congress MLAs. 

Tags: jd(s)-congress, operation lotus, ‪bjp




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

John looks intense in Batla House, shares 1st poster, but Ranbir might not be happy

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’, John Abraham’s ‘Batla House’ will clash with Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Made in China.’
 

Top 10 action / 360-degree cameras for adventure junkies

While these puny, feature-loaded action cameras are quite a wonder in themselves, 360-degree action cameras take the fun factor a notch higher.
 

Here's how Volkswagen plans to make electric cars affordable

Six years later, Volkswagen has now unveiled its MEB (Modular Electric Drive Matrix) platform for electric cars.
 

Broke your Xiaomi device? Here’s the price for replacement parts

Be it factory faults or physical damage, all products do need service centres to get them up and running again. There are thousands of Mi service centres across the country that can take care of these issues.
 

Chocolate may help you sleep, says study

The circadian rhythm or internal clock is the one responsible for the different bodily functions such as sleeping, waking and temperature. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

#SackRaviShastri trends on Twitter as fans slam Virat Kohli-led Team India coach

Cricketer-turned-commentator Ravi had taken over as Team India’s head coach following the sacking of Anil Kumble in July last year. His current contract runs till the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup in England next year. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rafale row: Congress to protest on Sept 27 to demand Modi's resignation

Chavan further alleged that details pertaining to the Rafale deal, which he claimed was a scam, was being brushed under the carpet under the guise of national security. (Photo: PTI/File) 

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new airport in Odisha's Jharsuguda

Highlighting the importance of Jharsuguda Airport, PM Modi said it would act as a junction for neighbouring Raipur and Ranchi and strengthen connectivity. (Photo: Twitter | @sureshpprabhu)

Final year IIT-Madras student from Kerala commits suicide

The institute mourned the student's death as an 'irreparable loss'. (Representational Image)

Chhattisgarh mature enough to elect stable govt says PM Modi at rally

Ahead of Rajasthan polls, Jaswant Singh, son Manvendra quit BJP

Though, Singh did not comment on his future course of action. It is speculated that he might join the Congress after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File) 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham