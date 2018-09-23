Normal life paralysed in Himachal as heavy rains lash hill state

The state government also ordered a closure of all schools in Kullu and Kinnaur districts on Monday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Shimla: Normal life was badly hit in Himachal district due to heavy rains for the past three days, officials said.

Sujanpur, Nadaun, Bhoranj areas of the district were worst hit. The Beas river and its tributaries flowing through the district were in spate and the administration has directed the people not to go near the river.

Meanwhile, there was no drinking water supply for the people in various parts of the district as power supply was unavailable.

Footage shared by news agency ANI showed widespread destruction and a swollen Beas river. Trucks and buses were washed away on Sunday due to strong water currents.

A spokesperson of the Irrigation-cum-Public health said that water supply would be restored once the situation comes under control.

An official spokesperson said that there was heavy loss to the crops as well.

The state government also ordered a closure of all schools in Kullu and Kinnaur districts on Monday, officials said.

All government and private schools will remain closed in the tribal district of Kinnaur on Monday as per the directions issued by Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand, an official said Sunday.

Similarly, all private and government schools as well colleges and ITIs will remain closed Monday in Kullu district, Deputy Commissioner Yunus said.

Yunus said students would not be required to come to their education institutions but teaching and non-teaching staff would remain present in their respective institutions.