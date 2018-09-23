Job aspirants from Hyderabad stranded in Malaysia seek help from MEA

Hyderabad: Five youngsters from the city who were sent to Malaysia by two manpower consultancy agencies were left stranded there, following which their parents appealed to the ministry of external affairs for help on Friday.

MBT Leader Amjedullah Khan said that the job aspirants were lured with a good offer and made to pay Rs 1 lakh each for going to Malaysia. Parents of the youngsters have appealed to external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to help them return.

The youngsters identified as Mohammed Hayath of Bahadurpura, Mohammed Nayeemuddin of Yakutpura, Mohammed Azhar Mohiuddin of Bahadurpura, Mohammed Taher of Purana pul and Mohammed Nadeem were reportedly lured by Yousuf Habeeb consultants at Yakutpura and Ramana consultants of Secunderabad, sources said.

All of them were asked to work at Avani Sepang Goldcoast and Sara Bombay Tailoring Centre in Malaysia.

“The food and accommodation provided was very unhygienic and they were paid lower than what was promised to them. They want to return to India but are not being allowed to do so by their employers,” said Mr Khan while addressing the media.