search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India had a stutter as they began their Asia Cup 2018 as Hong Kong almost pulled off a heist. However, the Rohit Sharma-led unit, who had been clinical in their next two games, will be out to tame Sarfraz Ahmed’s Pakistan for one more time. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan restricted to 237-7 as India bounce back
 
Nation, Current Affairs

It is time PM Modi, Jaitley 'stop lying' on Rafale issue: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Sep 23, 2018, 8:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2018, 8:17 pm IST
The Congress president also called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe for 'uncorrupted truth' to come out.
The Rafale controversy took a turn last week after former French president Hollande claimed that the Indian government proposed Reliance Defence's name as the offset partner for Dassault Aviation. (Photo: File)
 The Rafale controversy took a turn last week after former French president Hollande claimed that the Indian government proposed Reliance Defence's name as the offset partner for Dassault Aviation. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit back at Arun Jaitley on the Rafale issue, saying it is time the finance minister and the prime minister "stop lying" and call for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe for an "uncorrupted truth" to come out.

He accused Jaitley of having the ability to spin "2 truths or lies" with "fake self-righteousness" and "indignation to defend the indefensible". 

 

"Mr Jetlie's speciality is his ability to spin '2 truths', or lies, with fake self-righteousness and indignation to defend the indefensible. It's high time he, the RM and our PM stop lying and call a JPC to establish the full, uncorrupted truth about the Rafale Scam (sic)," Gandhi tweeted. 

He also tagged a media report highlighting how former French president Francois Hollande's charges have hit the Modi government on the Rafale issue. 

The Rafale controversy took a turn last week after former French president Hollande claimed that the Indian government proposed Reliance Defence's name as the offset partner for Dassault Aviation. 

In response, the French government said it was in no manner involved in the choice of Indian industrial partners for the Rafale deal, asserting that French firms have the full freedom to select Indian companies for the contract. 

Jaitley earlier defended the prime minister on the Rafale issue, saying the French government and Dassault Aviation have categorically denied the correctness of the former president's first statement. 

He said the French government has stated that the decision with regard to the offset contracts of Dassault Aviation are taken by the company and not the government. 

"This puts to rest the controversy which is sought to be created on the basis of a statement made by the former French president Hollande," he said. 

The Reliance group has rejected charges against it made by the Congress and said the government was in no way involved in securing its offset contract with Dassault Aviation. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the procurement of 36 Rafale fighters after holding talks with then French president Hollande on April 10, 2015, in Paris. 

Tags: rafale deal, rahul gandhi, arun jaitley, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayushmann Khurrana learns three different dialects for hilarious ride Badhaai Ho

Ayushmann Khurrana in Badhaai Ho.
 

Video: Biker has the perfect response to woman throwing garbage out of her car

Some people won't stop at expressing disappointment at poor conduct (Photo: YouTube)
 

Teenager breaks out in hives and has trouble breathing whenever she touches water

Doing things other people take for granted in everyday life is a struggle for her (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Air India pilot under scanner for making steep 10,000 ft descend

An Air India pilot has come under the lens of the airline's flight safety department for allegedly making a steep 10,000 feet descend while flying from Kuwait to Goa earlier this month, sources said.
 

How to win every PUBG match: 5 crucial tips to snatch the Chicken Dinner

If you employ some clever tactics and your presence of mind, you can make sure the ‘Chicken Dinner’ badge comes to you frequently in PUBG.
 

WhatsApp to unveil new features for better experience

The new WhatsApp feature will only work on smartphones running on the latest Android 9 Pie. (Representational image/ Photo: WhatsApp mobile app)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Normal life paralysed in Himachal as heavy rains lash hill state

The state government also ordered a closure of all schools in Kullu and Kinnaur districts on Monday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Telangana out of Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme for now

Telangana's health coverage model is a robust programme as it covers nearly 80 lakh families. (Photo: File)

Manohar Parrikar will continue to be Goa's chief minister, says Amit Shah

Parrikar is at present admitted at the AIIMS and undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment. (Photo: File)

Tamil Nadu man with HIV kills two daughters, attempts suicide

Sikakran has been living with his two daughters aged 15 and 12, after his wife had walked out on the family seven years ago owing to some differences with him. (Representational Image)

Ruling TRS worried about advancing assembly polls: Cong's Jaipal Reddy

The Assembly was dissolved earlier this month as per a recommendation of the state cabinet, which necessitated elections ahead of schedule. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham