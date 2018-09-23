search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Has Congress formed grand alliance with Pak against PM Modi’, asks Amit Shah

PTI
Published Sep 23, 2018, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2018, 12:34 pm IST
The BJP president used the hashtag #NaPakNaCongress (Neither Pakistan not Congress) to make his point.
BJP president Amit Shah used a tweet of Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain to throw barbs at Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday took a dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, wondering if he has formed a "mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) with Pakistan as both are saying "Modi hatao" (remove Modi).

Shah used a tweet of Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain to throw barbs at Gandhi.

 

 

 

Hussain had tagged Gandhi's tweets attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal to say that they explain the "BJP-led tirade against Pakistan". 

Shah tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi says 'Modi Hatao'. Pakistan says 'Modi Hatao'. Now Pakistan also supports Rahul Gandhi's baseless allegations against PM Modi. Is Congress forming an International Mahagathbandhan against PM Modi?"

The BJP and the Congress are involved in a bitter war of words over the alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal.  

Tags: amit shah, bjp, congress, rahul gandhi, rafale deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




