search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India had a stutter as they began their Asia Cup 2018 as Hong Kong almost pulled off a heist. However, the Rohit Sharma-led unit, who had been clinical in their next two games, will be out to tame Sarfraz Ahmed’s Pakistan for one more time. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI) LIVE| Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan: Rohit and co. eye 2nd succesive win vs Pak
 
Nation, Current Affairs

First case of Zika virus surfaces in Rajasthan after woman tests positive

PTI
Published Sep 23, 2018, 2:15 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2018, 2:39 pm IST
The woman was admitted to Sawai Man Singh hospital on September 11 with joint pain, redness in eyes, and weakness.
The hospital administration has alerted the state Health Department. (Photo: Pixabay)
  The hospital administration has alerted the state Health Department. (Photo: Pixabay)

Jaipur: An elderly woman from Jaipur was tested positive for Zika virus infection, officials of a medical college here said, adding it is a first such case in the state.

The woman was admitted to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital on September 11 with joint pain, redness in eyes, and weakness. She was tested negative for dengue and swine flu. 

 

On suspicion, samples were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune to test for Zika virus and the report was positive, Dr U S Agrawal, principal of the SMS medical college said on Sunday. 

"I believe this is the first case of Zika virus in the state," he said. 

The woman, a resident of Shastri Nagar area here, was discharged a few days back after she was feeling better, Agrawal said. The hospital administration has alerted the state Health Department, he said. 

Tags: zika virus in rajasthan, rajasthan health department
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp to unveil new features for better experience

The new WhatsApp feature will only work on smartphones running on the latest Android 9 Pie. (Representational image/ Photo: WhatsApp mobile app)
 

Redmi 6 Pro review: Xiaomi's yet another all-rounder

The Redmi 6 Pro offers a 19:9 1080p notched display, powerful enough hardware, decent cameras and relatively massive battery life on a budget price, making it a good all-rounder.
 

Chekutty dolls made of soiled sarees revive dreams of flood-hit Kerala weavers

The Kochi-based IT hub Infopark had adopted the Chekutty dolls movement to support its sales. (Photo: File)
 

Wife of martyred soldier joins Indian Army as Lieutenant in J&K

'For me, my daughter is my inspiration. I never wanted her to feel the absence of her father and wished to fill for both roles, of a father and mother. That's the motivation that helped me complete the 49 weeks of training,' Lt Neeru said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Xiaomi Redmi 6 review: Strictly for the budget conscious

We expected the Redmi 6 to bring in the new notch display, a more powerful chip and a big battery. We expected more from Xiaomi.
 

Cars in demand: Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon top segment sales in August 2018

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is undoubtedly the most popular sub-4m SUV in India as it has consistently been topping the sales chart ever since its launch.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi launches Centre's ambitious govt health plan ‘Ayushman Bharat’

The flagship scheme will provide a coverage of Rs five lakh per family annually. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Injured naval officer stranded in south Indian Ocean located by Navy

Indian Navy Ace Sailor Abhilash Tomy who was injured and incapacitated day before has been tracked by the Indian Navy Reconnaissance aircraft. As seen, boat mast broken and hanging on the side. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bhim Army chief not released for Dalit votes, says UP minister

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was detained under stringent National Security Act after 2017 Saharanpur violence between the Dalit and the Thakur communities. (Photo: File)

‘Has Congress formed grand alliance with Pak against PM Modi’, asks Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah used a tweet of Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain to throw barbs at Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

2 key accused, including Armyman, arrested in CBSE topper gangrape

All three accused -- Manish (left), Nishu (top right) and Pankaj - an Army personnel (bottom right) -- are from a village in Rewari district. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham