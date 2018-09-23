search on deccanchronicle.com
Noted filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi, who directed ‘Rudaali, dies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Sep 23, 2018, 8:59 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2018, 8:59 am IST
Lajmi, 61, was diagnosed with cancer last year.
Kalpana Lajmi, daughter of painter Lalita Lajmi and niece of filmmaker Guru Dutt, debuted as an assistant director under the renowned film director Shyam Benegal. (Photo: File)
 Kalpana Lajmi, daughter of painter Lalita Lajmi and niece of filmmaker Guru Dutt, debuted as an assistant director under the renowned film director Shyam Benegal. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi, known for her women-oriented films like Rudaali, Ek pal, Daman and Chingaari passed away on Sunday morning.

Lajmi, 61, was diagnosed with cancer last year.

 

Several actors took to Twitter to pay their tribute to the award-winning director.

 

 

 

Kalpana, daughter of painter Lalita Lajmi and niece of filmmaker Guru Dutt, debuted as an assistant director under the renowned film director Shyam Benegal. She made her directorial debut with the documentary film D.G. Movie Pioneer in 1978.

Lajmi had also penned a book on her companion of 40 years, Bhupen Hazarika. The book 'Bhupen Hazarika - As I Knew Him' was launched in Mumbai on September 8 by Shyam Benegal and Kalpana’s mother, Lalita Lajmi.

The filmmaker, who was hospitalised at that time, could not attend the event as her doctors refused to clear her for a long commute.

