Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Pulwama

PTI
Published Sep 23, 2018, 11:37 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2018, 11:37 am IST
A cordon and search operation in Dar Ganie Gund village in Tral's Aribal area turned into encounter when militants fired upon forces.
The encounter broke out after the militants fired upon the forces who retaliated, a police official said. (Representational Image | PTI)
Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Sunday between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dar Ganie Gund village in Tral's Aribal area in the south Kashmir district on Sunday morning, a police official said. He said the operation was launched after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

 

The encounter broke out after the militants fired upon the forces who retaliated, the official said.

 

 

The gunfight is on and further details are being collected, he said.

