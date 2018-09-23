search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP dares Chandrababu Naidu to hold early polls

Mr Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that both Rayalaseema and north coastal districts were neglected by the Naidu government.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.
HYDERABAD: The BJP’s AP unit has challenged the CM Mr Naidu to dissolve the House and seek early poll as it has lost legitimacy to govern. Lawlessness prevails in AP as police and politicians trade in accusations and counter accusations, stated the BJP. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Mr Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Saturday, said that AP was fit to go for early polls as there was a breakdown of constitutional machinery with no co-ordination between police and administration leading to utterly chaotic conditions in the state.

Posing a question to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to name his finance minster as most of the state briefs pertaining to finance and revenue were being answered by the Planning Commission vice-president Mr C. Kutumaba Rao, Mr Reddy asked, “Who is the finance minister of AP? Is it Yanamala Ramakrishnudu or C. Kutumba Rao?” He demanded that the AP Government should make its stand clear on this and rein in Kutumba Rao who was seen as a first-line defender of the State Government. 

 

Mr Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that both Rayalaseema and north coastal districts were neglected by the Naidu government. He alleged that the CM had diverted central funds granted to Rayalaseema elsewhere. He urged State Governor Mr. ESL Narasimhan as head of the state to advise the Chief Minister Mr. N Chandrababu Naidu to not allow politically nominated representatives like Kutumba Rao to hold press briefs on behalf of the finance ministry.

