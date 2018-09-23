Amit Shah aware of Operation Lotus, says Dinesh Gundurao

Bengaluru: KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao claimed on Saturday that BJP president Amit Shah was fully in the know of his party’s “Operation Lotus” to rock the coalition government in the state. “Without Mr Shah’s support, state BJP leaders would not have dared to offer a Rs 5 crore bribe to one of our MLAs to join their party,” Mr Rao told reporters. “BJP state president B. S. Yeddyurappa is so desperate to become CM that he is once again conducting Operation Lotus, which was the primary reason for the party’s downfall in 2013.

He has not learnt anything from his past experience and is desperate to topple our government at any cost. I would like to warn him that the people of Karnataka are watching him and he will be punished again severely if he continues to destabilise our government,” he said, adding that the Income Tax department should immediately act on the Congress party’s complaint that the BJP was trying to lure its MLAs with offers of money and other inducements.

“Several of Mr Yeddyurappa’s close associates have been making WhatsApp calls to lure our MLAs. But despite their efforts, our MLAs are with us and have not fallen for the BJP’s inducements,” he declared. Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge ridiculed the BJP for setting several deadlines to topple the government.