Nation, Current Affairs

2 key accused, including Armyman, arrested in CBSE topper gangrape

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Sep 23, 2018, 12:05 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2018, 12:07 pm IST
Armyman Pankaj and Manish were arrested by Haryana Police’s SIT for allegedly raping 19-year-old girl on Sept 12.
All three accused -- Manish (left), Nishu (top right) and Pankaj - an Army personnel (bottom right) -- are from a village in Rewari district. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Chandigarh: Two key accused, including an Armyman, in Rewari gangrape case who went absconding were arrested on Sunday, Haryana police said.

Armyman Pankaj and Manish were arrested by the Haryana Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl from Rewari on September 12.

 

Another prime accused Nishu was arrested last week and later sent to a four-day judicial custody.

All three accused are from a village in Rewari district.

The SIT also arrested two other men -- Deen Dayal and Dr. Sanjeev --  in connection with case last week.

While Deendayal is the owner of the tubewell where the sexual assault took place, Sanjeev was summoned by the accused to administer first-aid to the victim after the gangrape but did not inform the police about it.

Also Read: Arrested accused planned rape, called doctor during assault: Haryana police

The woman, an ex-CBSE topper hailing from Rewari, was abducted at a bus stop in Kanina town in neighbouring Mahendragarh district on September 12 while she was on the way to a coaching class, police said. She was then allegedly drugged and gangraped at a secluded spot.

The Haryana Police had set up the SIT headed by Mewat SP Naazneen Bhasin to probe the case.

Tags: cbse topper gangrape, haryana police, accused arrested, crime against women
Location: India, Chandigarh




