Jobs & Education

Students seek intervention of high court to end long travel to new school

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 23, 2022, 11:41 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2022, 12:08 am IST
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (AP HC)
 Andhra Pradesh High Court. (AP HC)

Anantapur: A group of students from Basapuram village in Kundurpi mandal of Anantapur district wrote a letter to the high court Chief Justice over their problems in travelling 7km daily to reach their school and then returning from there to their homes.

The school in the village was closed during the merger as part of the recent reforms in the school education system in the state. The students said they wanted continuation of their schooling in their own village and sought help for this from the high court.

Even as students’ organisations and opposition parties opposed the decision of merger of schools, the government continued with the merger and shifted students to schools in other villages as part of its reforms, it was pointed out.

Tags: andhra pradesh high court, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


