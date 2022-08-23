Services, sacrifices of Prakasam Pantulu recalled

VIJAYAWADA: People of the state led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to Andhra Kesari Prakasam Pantulu, freedom fighter and first chief minister of Andhra state on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter after garlanding the freedom fighter’s portrait at his camp office, the CM said: “Prakasam Pantulu, the glorious Telugu icon in the fight for India’s independence, went on to lay the foundations for all-round development of the state. His services have been truly commendable,” he stated in his message in Telugu.

Tributes were also paid at YSR Congress Party central office in Tadepalli, among others, by MLA Malladi Vishnu, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, executive vice chairman of Navaratna programme Ankamreddy Narayanamurthy and party workers coordinator Putta Pratap Reddy.

Vishnu said, "Within a short period of his tenure as chief minister, Prakasam Pantulu had sowed seeds for construction of Prakasam Barrage to stabilise the Krishna delta. Our Chief Minister Jagan is now taking forward Prakasam Pantulu’s endeavour in terms of development and welfare.” Lella Appi Reddy said Tanguturi, despite being born in poverty, studied hard and sacrificed his entire life for the country.

Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders also paid floral tributes to Prakasam Pantulu and recalled the services of the great leader.