Nation Current Affairs 23 Aug 2021 Time to stand united ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Time to stand united against communal, political & capitalist ideologies: Kerala CM

PTI
Published Aug 23, 2021, 12:37 pm IST
Updated Aug 23, 2021, 12:37 pm IST
He said that Sree Narayana Guru's messages proclaiming humanity over caste and religion need to be understood and sincerely followed
Spiritual leader and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. (DC file photo)
 Spiritual leader and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. (DC file photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: It is time to stand united against "communal, political and capitalist ideologies to resolve the current crisis" in the world and ensure peace and prosperity, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

In his Facebook post on the occasion of the 167th birth anniversary of spiritual leader and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, he said, "It is time to stand united in overcoming the challenges posed by communal, political and capitalist ideologies that undermine brotherhood and equality. Only then can the current crisis be resolved and a new world full of peace and prosperity be established."

 

He said that Sree Narayana Guru's messages proclaiming humanity over caste and religion need to be understood and sincerely followed in the prevailing times "more than ever" for the "betterment" of society.

In his message, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said, "My humble pranams to #SreeNarayanaGuru on his 167th Jayanti. With our feet firm on the lofty principles advocated by this Vishwa Guru, let us allow purity to permeate our thoughts, words and deeds."

...
Tags: sree narayana guru, chief minister pinarayi vijayan, spiritual reformer, communal ideologies
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Gauhati High Court (Image credit: ghconline.gov.in)

'State's future assets': HC grants bail to IIT-Guwahati student accused of rape

Lancet COVID-19 Commission India Task Force concluded that there is no current evidence that an anticipated the third wave will target children specifically. (PTI file photo)

COVID-19 third wave peak likely in October: NIDM report

Human rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj after being arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. (PTI file photo)

NIA draft charges claim Elgar Parishad case accused wanted to wage war against nation

Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kadmatt arrived at Guam, an Island Territory of the USA, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 as part of their on-going deployment to nations in South East Asia and the Pacific Ocean. The two ships are scheduled to participate in the annual Exercise MALABAR-21, between navies of Australia, India, Japan and the USA. (PTI)

Indian Navy to join big Quad exercise in Guam this week



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian naval ship with 100 tonnes of oxygen reaches Lanka

Indian naval ship Shakti carrying 100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen reached Sri Lanka on Sunday. (Photo:Twitter @IndiainSL)

Indian Navy to join big Quad exercise in Guam this week

Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kadmatt arrived at Guam, an Island Territory of the USA, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 as part of their on-going deployment to nations in South East Asia and the Pacific Ocean. The two ships are scheduled to participate in the annual Exercise MALABAR-21, between navies of Australia, India, Japan and the USA. (PTI)

J&K IG alert to Taliban ingress

Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar. (Photo:ANI)

IAF may resume evacuation of Indians from Kabul today

This handout photo courtesy of US Marines Corps shows US Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit escort evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021. (Nicholas GUEVARA / US Marine Corps/ AFP)

NIA draft charges claim Elgar Parishad case accused wanted to wage war against nation

Human rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj after being arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->