Nation Current Affairs 23 Aug 2021 'State's f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'State's future assets': HC grants bail to IIT-Guwahati student accused of rape

PTI
Published Aug 23, 2021, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Aug 23, 2021, 1:23 pm IST
Justice Ajit Borthakur said there is a clear prima facie case as alleged against the petitioner based on all the evidence
Gauhati High Court (Image credit: ghconline.gov.in)
 Gauhati High Court (Image credit: ghconline.gov.in)

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court granted bail to a student of the IIT-Guwahati, accused of raping a fellow student, calling both of them "the state's future assets".

Hearing a bail application by the accused BTech student, Justice Ajit Borthakur said there is a clear prima facie case as alleged against the petitioner based on all the evidence.

 

"However, as the investigation in the case is completed and both the informant/victim girl and the accused are the state's future assets being talented students pursuing technical courses at the IIT, Guwahati,...continuation of detention of the accused...if charges are framed, may not be necessary," the order said.

The court in its order on August 13 noted that both are young -- in the age group of 19 to 21 -- and further, they hailed from two different states.

"A perusal of the list of witnesses too, cited in the charge-sheet, this Court finds no possibility of the accused tampering with their evidence or influencing them directly or indirectly, if released on bail," it added.

 

Accordingly, the high court granted bail to the accused for Rs 30,000 bond along with two sureties.

The court also said, "It is pertinent to be mentioned that it is judicially well settled that while dealing with a bail application, the Court is not called upon to discuss the merits or demerits of the evidence available against the accused.

"...but some reasons for prima facie concluding while bail is being granted need to be indicated in brief."

On the night of March 28, the accused had allegedly raped the girl, who was rescued the next day and admitted to the hospital. The accused was arrested on April 3. 

 

...
Tags: gauhati high court, rape accused, iit-guwahati, rape case
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

The incident occurred nearly 160kms away from Vizag city, towards Berhampur in Odisha. (Photo from scene - By arrangement)

4 Andhra Pradesh policemen die in road mishap near Vizag

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)

Caste census: 10-party delegation from Bihar meets PM Modi

Lancet COVID-19 Commission India Task Force concluded that there is no current evidence that an anticipated the third wave will target children specifically. (PTI file photo)

COVID-19 third wave peak likely in October: NIDM report

Spiritual leader and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. (DC file photo)

Time to stand united against communal, political & capitalist ideologies: Kerala CM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian naval ship with 100 tonnes of oxygen reaches Lanka

Indian naval ship Shakti carrying 100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen reached Sri Lanka on Sunday. (Photo:Twitter @IndiainSL)

Indian Navy to join big Quad exercise in Guam this week

Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kadmatt arrived at Guam, an Island Territory of the USA, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 as part of their on-going deployment to nations in South East Asia and the Pacific Ocean. The two ships are scheduled to participate in the annual Exercise MALABAR-21, between navies of Australia, India, Japan and the USA. (PTI)

J&K IG alert to Taliban ingress

Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar. (Photo:ANI)

IAF may resume evacuation of Indians from Kabul today

This handout photo courtesy of US Marines Corps shows US Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit escort evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021. (Nicholas GUEVARA / US Marine Corps/ AFP)

NIA draft charges claim Elgar Parishad case accused wanted to wage war against nation

Human rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj after being arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->