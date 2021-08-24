Nation Current Affairs 23 Aug 2021 Rice millers cheatin ...
Rice millers cheating Telangana farmers over paddy wastage

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 24, 2021, 12:39 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2021, 12:39 am IST
Farmers lament that millers are cutting as much as 15-20 kg weight per quintal
 As is, rice millers cut Rs 300-400 unofficially from the minimum statutory price (MSP) of Rs 1,880 per quintal announced the state government. (Representational Photo:PTI)

ADILABAD: Paddy farmers of old Adilabad district are in distress because of losses they are suffering with rice millers cutting substantial percentage on quintal of paddy supplied in name of wastage due to presence of husk and clay.

Farmers lament that millers are cutting as much as 15-20 kg weight per quintal. These incidents have been reported more in Mudhole and Nirmal areas.

 

As is, rice millers cut Rs 300-400 unofficially from the minimum statutory price (MSP) of Rs 1,880 per quintal announced the state government. The further cut in the name of husk or wastage is minimising whatever the little income farmers get.

The “cutting of weight” is, however, low if the farmer is influential or politically connected. Farmers allege officials are not lagging behind in exploiting them by collecting Rs 26 per gunny bag supplied to them for packing paddy.

It is a fact that many farmers have not got MSP of Rs 1,880 for grade-I and Rs1,850 for grade-II quality paddy announced by the state government.
Congress party Nirmal DCC president Ramarao Patel alleged some rice millers exploiting paddy farmers have the backing of local TRS leaders. “Officials concerned are hesitant to take action against these millers because of their affiliation with ruling party,” he charged.

 

Guddeti Krishnaiah of Penchikalpad in Kuntala mandal of Nirmal district stated that the rice miller who purchased his paddy cut 20 kg per quintal in the name of husk.

