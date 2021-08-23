Nation Current Affairs 23 Aug 2021 NIA draft charges cl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NIA draft charges claim Elgar Parishad case accused wanted to wage war against nation

PTI
Published Aug 23, 2021, 10:43 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2021, 10:50 am IST
The NIA has alleged that the accused persons were active members of the banned terror outfit CPI (Maoist)
Human rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj after being arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. (PTI file photo)
 Human rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj after being arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. (PTI file photo)

Mumbai: The NIA in its draft charges submitted before a special court here in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case has claimed the accused persons wanted to establish their own government and "wage a war against the nation".

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted the draft earlier this month and a copy of it was made available on Monday.

 

The draft lays down 17 charges against 15 accused, including human rights and civil liberties activists, and they have been sought to be charged under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The NIA has alleged that the accused persons were active members of the banned terror outfit CPI (Maoist).

The arrested accused in the case include activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves, Varavara Rao, Hany Babu, Anand Teltumbde, Shoma Sen, Gautam Navlakha and others.

As per the draft charges, the main objective of the accused persons was to establish a "Jantana Sarkar (people's government) through revolution and armed struggle to seize power from the State".

 

The draft also claimed that the accused attempted to "wage war against the Governments of India and Maharashtra".

Framing of charges is the first step before trial commences in the case where the prosecution describes the charges against the accused along with the evidence to be relied upon.

After the framing of charges, the court will ask the accused whether they plead guilty or not in the case.

The draft further claimed the accused had been playing provocative songs, enacting short plays and skits in Pune during the Elgar Parishad meeting and distributing Naxal literature.

 

"That the criminal conspiracy was an intention to bring about secession of a part of territory of India and incite individuals to bring about such a secession," it said.

It further alleged that the accused had an intent to strike terror in the minds of people by using explosive substances.

"That accused recruited students from various universities including the Jawaharlal Nehru University and Tata Institute of Social Science for commission of terrorist activity," it claimed.

The accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 120-B (conspiracy), 115 (abetment of offence), 121, 121-A (waging war against state), 124-A (sedition), 153-A (arms in procession), 505(1)(B) (statements promoting mischief) and 34 (common intention).

 

They have also been charged under UAPA Sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 18A, 18B, 20 (punishment for terrorist activities), 38, 39 and 40 (punishment for being part of terrorist organisation).

The Elgar Parishad case is related to inflammatory speeches made at a conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which, the police claimed, triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

The prosecution claimed the conclave was organised by people with alleged Maoist links.

...
Tags: elgar parishad case, national investigation agency, unlawful activities (prevention) act., maoist links, civil liberties activists
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Gauhati High Court (Image credit: ghconline.gov.in)

'State's future assets': HC grants bail to IIT-Guwahati student accused of rape

Lancet COVID-19 Commission India Task Force concluded that there is no current evidence that an anticipated the third wave will target children specifically. (PTI file photo)

COVID-19 third wave peak likely in October: NIDM report

Spiritual leader and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. (DC file photo)

Time to stand united against communal, political & capitalist ideologies: Kerala CM

Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kadmatt arrived at Guam, an Island Territory of the USA, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 as part of their on-going deployment to nations in South East Asia and the Pacific Ocean. The two ships are scheduled to participate in the annual Exercise MALABAR-21, between navies of Australia, India, Japan and the USA. (PTI)

Indian Navy to join big Quad exercise in Guam this week



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian naval ship with 100 tonnes of oxygen reaches Lanka

Indian naval ship Shakti carrying 100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen reached Sri Lanka on Sunday. (Photo:Twitter @IndiainSL)

Indian Navy to join big Quad exercise in Guam this week

Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kadmatt arrived at Guam, an Island Territory of the USA, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 as part of their on-going deployment to nations in South East Asia and the Pacific Ocean. The two ships are scheduled to participate in the annual Exercise MALABAR-21, between navies of Australia, India, Japan and the USA. (PTI)

J&K IG alert to Taliban ingress

Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar. (Photo:ANI)

IAF may resume evacuation of Indians from Kabul today

This handout photo courtesy of US Marines Corps shows US Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit escort evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021. (Nicholas GUEVARA / US Marine Corps/ AFP)

India announces emergency e-visa for Afghans nationals

Afghan nationals line up to board a military transport plane at the Kabul airport on August 17, 2021, for evacuation from Afghanistan after the Taliban's military takeover of the country. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->