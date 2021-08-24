Nation Current Affairs 23 Aug 2021 Lack of infra forces ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lack of infra forces farmers to sell paddy for lesser rates in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 24, 2021, 12:51 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2021, 12:51 am IST
Paddy is getting damaged in procurement centres due to lack of tarpaulins to protect stocks from rains
With no adequate infrastructure facilities available in the government procurement centres for purchasing, transportation and storage of paddy stocks, farmers are forced to sell their produce for prices lower than the MSP to private players. (Photo:PTI)
 With no adequate infrastructure facilities available in the government procurement centres for purchasing, transportation and storage of paddy stocks, farmers are forced to sell their produce for prices lower than the MSP to private players. (Photo:PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government's record paddy procurement for MSP (minimum support price) has failed to save farmers from incurring losses due to a glut-like situation in the market.

With no adequate infrastructure facilities available in the government procurement centres for purchasing, transportation and storage of paddy stocks, farmers are forced to sell their produce for prices lower than the MSP to private players.

 

The unseasonal rains during the procurement season every year are adding to the woes of farmers. Paddy is getting damaged in procurement centres due to lack of tarpaulins to protect stocks from rains. This apart, there is a shortage of gunny bags and hamalis for loading and unloading of stocks and trucks for transportation.

All these factors are forcing farmers to sell their produce to private traders for prices below MSP instead of taking the risks at government procurement centres for want of MSP.

In the recent rabi procurement, the state government procured a record-high of 90 lakh tonnes of paddy at the MSP out of estimated production of 1.35 crore tonnes.

 

Farmers had to sell 45 lakh tonnes to private traders and rice millers with no adequate facilities in the government procurement centres. The state government had planned to implement regulated farming two years ago to avoid excess sowing of any particular crop, especially paddy, but backtracked later fearing resistance from farmers.

Although the government urged farmers not to go for paddy this kharif to avoid glut-like situation in the market, resulting in crash of prices below MSP, it did not make much impact with paddy sown area witnessing higher levels as usual.

 

Official sources in agriculture department said, "The data gathered from all districts until August 18 shows that paddy was sown over an area of 39.40 lakh acres in the state this kharif against 44.62 lakh acres sown last kharif. With more than one month left for kharif to end, the crop sown area is expected to touch last year's level again. The government encouraged farmers to sow cotton instead. But cotton was sown in 50.24 lakh acres against 58.60 lakh acres last year."

The crop sown area of jowar, red gram, black gram, groundnut, castor, soybean and sugarcane have registered lower than targeted levels as farmers preferred paddy over them.

 

...
Tags: minimum support price (msp), paddy farmers, telangana farmers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The main district hospital in Kadapa, district hospital in Proddatur and area general hospitals in Pulivendula are conducting special dengue fever tests. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Kadapa authorities launch measures to control dengue

The birth waiting rooms had been established especially for pregnant Adivasi women living in high-risk interior areas where there aren't any PHCs or government hospital for delivery. Representational Image. (AFP)

‘Birth waiting rooms’ dysfunctional in Adilabad district

Beneficiaries will be suggested ventures in which they can invest their Dalit Bandhu amount immediately on its disbursal, collector R.V. Karnan stated. (Twitter)

Collector fast tracks Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad

Etala Rajendar is ploughing the lonely furrow for the time being with lack of participation from either state or national leadership of BJP in campaigning. — Twitter

Huzurabad campaign slackens after CM’s blockbuster



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IAF may resume evacuation of Indians from Kabul today

This handout photo courtesy of US Marines Corps shows US Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit escort evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021. (Nicholas GUEVARA / US Marine Corps/ AFP)

Indian naval ship with 100 tonnes of oxygen reaches Lanka

Indian naval ship Shakti carrying 100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen reached Sri Lanka on Sunday. (Photo:Twitter @IndiainSL)

NIA draft charges claim Elgar Parishad case accused wanted to wage war against nation

Human rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj after being arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. (PTI file photo)

Rahul meets Dalit girl’s kin; Arvind Kejriwal announces aid, orders probe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and then murdered in Delhi cantt area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (PTI /Arun Sharma)

Twitter unlocks Rahul Gandhi's handle

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->