It’s third highest rainfall in a decade for Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: After days of dry and hot weather, the city on Monday witnessed heavy downpours at several places. Rainfall measuring 54.2 mm was recorded at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) office at Begumpet. This is the third-highest rainfall the city has received this decade. The all-time record was of the year 2000, when on August 24, the city had received 241.5 mm of rainfall.

Areas including Khairatabad, Musheerabad, Nampallly, Karkhana, Ameerpet, Golconda, Bansilalpet, Sainikpuri, Kapra, Raj Bhavan Road and other areas witnessed rainfall. Till 8.30 pm, the highest rainfall in the city was recorded at the Mallapur Biodiversity Park, which had received 88.8 mm of rainfall.

As heavy downpour led to water logging in many places, social media was flooded with images of inundated roads, fallen trees, and electric poles. “There was power outage for a small duration in 15 places over the city. Fortunately, it was only rain and if there had been wind, the power outage would have gone on for a longer duration,” a source from the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) told this newspaper.

The sudden showers also took many by surprise, with waterlogging in many areas affecting the evening traffic as well. Jams were reported at places like CTO, Paradise Junction, Parklane, and Ranigunj towards Karbala Maidan. Till 7 pm, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation received 34 complaints pertaining to rain-related problems. However, it is not over for the city as the local IMD forecasted more rains in the days to come.

“There is a trough that is persisting over the state. Under its influence, we will receive light to moderate rains. For the next two or three days, we can expect thunderstorms to prevail over it,” said K Naga Ratna, director, IMD, Hyderabad.