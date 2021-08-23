Nation Current Affairs 23 Aug 2021 Hydrographic survey ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hydrographic survey of Srisailam reservoir gets underway

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 23, 2021, 12:07 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2021, 12:07 am IST
The reservoir depth has been shrinking consistently in the past 45 years, particularly after Srisailam was made operational
Srisailam reservoir. (Photo:PTI)
 Srisailam reservoir. (Photo:PTI)

KURNOOL: With Krishna river management being taken over by the Union government, a hydrographic survey was commissioned at Srisailam reservoir to assess the extent of its storage capacity. A team of hydrologists, along with oceanography engineers, began the survey on Sunday. The reservoir depth has been shrinking consistently in the past 45 years, particularly after Srisailam was made operational. While AP engineers said that the present capacity is no more than 175 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet), the recorded capacity since 10 years hover around 215.6120 tmc ft.

Srisailam dam chief engineer Muralinath Reddy said there was a steady depletion of depths in the reservoir due to sedimentation and other environmental causes. Recalling the history of the storage as revealed by successive hydrographic surveys, Reddy said that the shrinking of storage capacity in Srisailam reservoir from 308.60 tmc ft in 1977 to 215.6120 tmc ft, a loss of almost 93 tmcs has become a cause of concern between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the two contending states over sharing of Krishna waters.

 

He said that hydrographic surveys were conducted in 1997, 2006 and 2011. When the first hydrographic survey was conducted after a gap of 20 years, it was noticed that the Srisailam reservoir storage capacity has fallen to 263.601 tmc ft. By the 2006 survey, it had lost a further 73.818 tmc ft  of original storage capacity and recorded 234.242 tmc ft. And the 2011 survey showed a loss of 92.253 tmc ft at 215.807 tmc ft.

Muralinath Reddy said “our estimate of present storage capacity is 175 tmc ft or less. As the Krishna river management is with the Centre, it has commissioned the survey to dispel doubts over the actual storage capacity. The team is conducting the depth of the reservoir and the inflow levels to arrive at the displacement of water finally leading to measuring the storage capacity accurately,” he said.

 

A hydrologist at the dam site said the survey includes recording of soundings at an interval of 5m, along with the predetermined ranges. He said the average speed of the boat for accurate data collection is usually 3.5 to 4.5 knots. The hydrographic survey will be conducted to the extent of maximum water level (MWL), the balance from MWL to FRL is supplemented by remote sensing techniques.

...
Tags: krmb, srisailam reservoir, hydrographic survey
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Latest From Nation

TTD EO Dr Jawahar Reddy said that the launch of biodegradable bags by the DRDO was a remarkable initiative and an eco-friendly measure. — Twitter

DRDO designs bio-degradable bags for laddus

Many farmers had shifted to commercial crops in kharif 2021 as they suffered losses in paddy cultivation. — Representational image/DC

Paddy farmers shift to cotton, soya crops

The padayatra headed by Sanjay Kumar was scheduled to start on August 24 with 50,000 party activists from the famous Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar in Hyderabad. (DC)

Bandi’s yatra put off again due Kalyan Singh’s demise

The laxity of the civic body’s revenue wing in collecting income from advertisements since 2017-18 was found by an ACB team during verification of records in the corporation’s revenue and town planning wings a couple of days back.

NMC loses Rs 85 lakh advt revenue, ACB suspects insider job



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Repatriation flight from Kabul with 168 evacuees lands at Hindon IAF base

The MEA has said the government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan. (ANI Photo)

J&K IG alert to Taliban ingress

Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar. (Photo:ANI)

Afghan students at JNU fear to go back, seek visa extension

Terminal students have to leave the hostel by September 23, which is making them unsure of accommodation with narrow financial capacity. (ANI)

Rahul meets Dalit girl’s kin; Arvind Kejriwal announces aid, orders probe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and then murdered in Delhi cantt area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (PTI /Arun Sharma)

IAF may resume evacuation of Indians from Kabul today

This handout photo courtesy of US Marines Corps shows US Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit escort evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021. (Nicholas GUEVARA / US Marine Corps/ AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->