Nation Current Affairs 23 Aug 2021 10 pharmacies asked ...
Nation, Current Affairs

10 pharmacies asked to close for a day for breach of norms

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 24, 2021, 12:09 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2021, 12:09 am IST
Pharmacies failed to enter details of Covid-19 suspected patients on Covid-19 Pharma AP
10 pharmacies not entering details of patients in the Covid-19 Pharma AP. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 10 pharmacies not entering details of patients in the Covid-19 Pharma AP. (Representational Photo: PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: The drugs control administration (DCA) authorities carried out raids on pharmacies and directed 10 of them to close for the day for failing to enter details of Covid-19 suspected patients on the software application ‘Covid-19 Pharma AP’ in East Godavari on Monday.

The state government has been taking up preparatory work by keeping check on availability of beds, medical oxygen, medicines and a host of other things to face the third wave of the Coronavirus effectively to minimise its impact and avoid loss of life.

 

As part of it, the office of commissioner of health and public welfare relaunched the updated CPAP recently, directing all the pharmacies in the state to enter the details of people suffering from Covid related symptoms like cold, cough, fever, headache, body pains and comorbidities when they visit the pharmacies seeking medicines. The software application is designed in such a way that soon after entry of details of people including their name, residential address, mobile phone number and Aadhaar number (not mandatory) and the medicines they purchased, the concerned medical officer or health staff located in the vicinity gets an alert.

 

Soon after, the medical officer or health staff is supposed to visit the house of the suspect person and inquire about his or her health and accordingly, he or she is guided either to stay put at home isolation or referred to either a Covid care centre or to a Covid hospital for medical treatment based on the severity of the symptoms of the disease. The move is aimed to avoid spread of the Coronavirus through such suspect cases.

However, the drugs control administration authorities noticed that some pharmacies were failing to use the app to make entry of details of suspect cases for varied reasons, defeating the very purpose for which it has been developed. To set things right, they carried out raids in Kakinada and Rajahmundry and found 10 pharmacies not entering details of patients in the app and directed them to close for the day.

 

East Godavari drugs control administration assistant director D. Nagamani said, “As the state government is bracing up to face the third wave of Covid pandemic by initiating a series of steps to minimise its impact, some pharmacies are failing to use the CPAP to make entries of suspect cases.

Such lacunae on their part will make suspect cases, in case they are Covid positive unknowingly, to become superspreaders of the virus. So, we carried out raids on some pharmacies and asked them to close for the day when they failed to make entries in the app, to serve as a deterrent to other pharmacies. We are not booking any case and if they show evidence of usage of the app, we will allow them to open the pharmacies immediately.”

 

On the other hand, the DCA authorities are carrying out an intense sensitisation campaign asking the pharmacies to use the app without fail so that it helps identify the Covid suspect cases and get medical care.

Andhra Pradesh has nearly 27,000 retail pharmacies and the DCA authorities are keeping a close watch on them all over the state to ensure proper usage of the CPAP as a section of pharmacists are complaining that some people, whose details are shared with health authorities, are quarrelling with them for sharing details without their consent while some are giving wrong information with regard to their name, address and phone number to avoid detection.

 

Visakhapatnam drugs control administration deputy director K. Raja Bhanu said, “We have been asking the pharmacies to use the CPAP as it helps avoid spread of Covid from suspected cases by early detection and treatment.”

...
Tags: drugs control administration, pharmacies, covid-19, covid-19 pharma ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The main district hospital in Kadapa, district hospital in Proddatur and area general hospitals in Pulivendula are conducting special dengue fever tests. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Kadapa authorities launch measures to control dengue

The birth waiting rooms had been established especially for pregnant Adivasi women living in high-risk interior areas where there aren't any PHCs or government hospital for delivery. Representational Image. (AFP)

‘Birth waiting rooms’ dysfunctional in Adilabad district

Beneficiaries will be suggested ventures in which they can invest their Dalit Bandhu amount immediately on its disbursal, collector R.V. Karnan stated. (Twitter)

Collector fast tracks Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad

Etala Rajendar is ploughing the lonely furrow for the time being with lack of participation from either state or national leadership of BJP in campaigning. — Twitter

Huzurabad campaign slackens after CM’s blockbuster



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IAF may resume evacuation of Indians from Kabul today

This handout photo courtesy of US Marines Corps shows US Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit escort evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021. (Nicholas GUEVARA / US Marine Corps/ AFP)

Indian naval ship with 100 tonnes of oxygen reaches Lanka

Indian naval ship Shakti carrying 100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen reached Sri Lanka on Sunday. (Photo:Twitter @IndiainSL)

India airlifts 392 from Afghanistan, more evacuation flights on the way

People evacuated from Kabul arrive at Hindon Air force base near New Delhi, India. Sunday, August 22, 2021. A special military flight carrying 168 people, which include 107 Indian nationals and 61 others, landed at Hindon Air force base near New Delhi. (AP)

Air India cancels its only Kabul flight, diverts 2 US-Delhi flights

The airline's San Francisco-Delhi flight as well as Chicago-Delhi flight were diverted towards Sharjah on Monday. (PTI)

'State's future assets': HC grants bail to IIT-Guwahati student accused of rape

Gauhati High Court (Image credit: ghconline.gov.in)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->