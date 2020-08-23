151st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,973,368

69,028

Recovered

2,220,799

62,858

Deaths

55,928

953

Maharashtra65744947087321698 Tamil Nadu3674303076776340 Andhra Pradesh3349402440453092 Karnataka2645461769424522 Uttar Pradesh1772391266572797 Delhi1586041429084270 West Bengal1323641018712797 Bihar11767191841588 Telangana9939176967737 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5418235243204 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry95945934143 Tripura8106565169 Manipur5049326120 Himachal Pradesh4728323424 Nagaland361920747 Arunachal Pradesh312621255 Chandigarh2631142633 Meghalaya17187496 Sikkim13368343 Mizoram8954200
Nation Current Affairs 23 Aug 2020 We crossed 3 million ...
Nation, Current Affairs

We crossed 3 million COVID cases today, but health ministry stresses the good numbers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 23, 2020, 7:21 pm IST
Updated Aug 23, 2020, 7:21 pm IST
According to health economist Rijo M. John, the COVID-19 cases are growing at the rate of 2.4%
Health workers wearing protective gear use fingertip pulse oximeter and check the body temperature of residents during a COVID-19 coronavirus screening at Dharavi slums in Mumbai. AFP Photo
  Health workers wearing protective gear use fingertip pulse oximeter and check the body temperature of residents during a COVID-19 coronavirus screening at Dharavi slums in Mumbai. AFP Photo

With nearly 70,000 fresh detections, India’s overall tally of novel coronavirus crossed 30.5 lakh on Sunday. According to the union health ministry, the overall death toll in the country was 56, 706 with 912 new fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.86 per cent while the Recovery Rate reached almost 75 per cent.

 

The Health ministry officials said there are still 7,07,668 active cases of COVID-19 infection in the country which comprise 23.24 per cent of the total caseload.

With the recoveries of 57,989 patients in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries reached 22.80 lakh on Sunday. They added that India’s total recoveries now exceed the total active cases by nearly 16 lakhs.

“The constantly increasing recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country viz. the active cases, has reduced and currently comprises only 23.24% of the total positive cases. This has also resulted in a gradually falling mortality rate. Currently at 1.86%, India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is one of the lowest globally. The higher number of recoveries and declining mortality rate among COVID patients have shown that India's graded and proactive strategies are delivering results on the field,” officials added.

 

According to health economist Rijo M. John, the COVID-19 cases are growing at the rate of 2.4% and active cases are now going up (growth 1.1%). He said such high numbers can stress country's health infrastructure.

He added that although the country has a relatively low mortality rate (MR) at 1.9% the variation across states and high MR in some high burden states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat are worrying.

Mortality rates are extremely low in almost the whole of Northeast and many eastern states and Kerala also have very low MR, John said.

 

Officials said India exceeded cumulative tests of close to 3.53 crore on Sunday and for the last six days there have been more than 8 lakhs tests daily.

“The rise in the daily testing has been followed by decrease in the average daily positivity rate,” officials said adding India’s Tests Per Million have seen a boost touching 25,574 till Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India, said its planned vaccine COVISHIELD will be commercialised once the trials are proven successful and all the requisite regulatory approvals are in place.  

 

It added the phase-3 trials for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, are still underway and only once the vaccine is proven immunogenic and efficacious, SII will confirm its availability officially.

...
Tags: covid-19 india


