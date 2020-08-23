151st Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Current Affairs

India's COVID count jumps 10 lakh in a fortnight, total caseload tally 30 lakh

PTI
Published Aug 23, 2020, 11:23 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2020, 11:23 am IST
The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.86 per cent
A medic wearing PPE suit takes samples from a daily wage worker in Delhi. — PTI photo
 A medic wearing PPE suit takes samples from a daily wage worker in Delhi. — PTI photo

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally sprinted past the 30-lakh mark, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, while 22,80,566 people have recuperated in the country so far pushing the recovery rate to 74.90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With a single-day spike of 69,239 infections, the country's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 30,44,940, while the death toll climbed to 56,706 with 912 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.86 per cent.

There are 7,07,668 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 23.24 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.  

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,52,92,220 samples have been tested up to August 22, with 8,01,147 samples being tested on Saturday.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus deaths india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


